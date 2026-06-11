South Carolina women's basketball: 2027 recruiting check-in

In late April, GamecockCentral broke down where South Carolina stands with the top 30 recruits in the 2027 class. Six weeks later, we check in again.

There have been a handful of commitments and other developments since April, but for a lot of players, the status quo remains intact. That is normal for this time of year.

South Carolina hasn’t had a non-COVID summer commitment since Olivia Thompson in 2019. Most of the commitments come in late October and November.

Because we are still early in the process, I’ll grade South Carolina’s prospects of ultimately signing a player using one of three emojis. In case the emoji doesn’t show up for you, there is also a corresponding number.

🪹 (1) – This birdie probably isn’t flying into the nest

🥚 (2) – Don’t count this chicken before she hatches (too early to tell)

🪺 (3) – This birdie could fly into the nest

(Heights and rankings used are from the Rivals/On3 Industry rankings.)

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1. Kaleena “KK” Smith, 5-5, Point Guard

Offer/Interest: Yes/Yes

Outlook: 🪺 3

The phrase “generational talent” gets overused these days (by definition, there can’t be more than one per year, or even one every year), but Smith is a true generational talent. She will command top dollar, and programs will have to decide how she fits into their budget. Smith, wisely, is keeping her options open.

June update: No change

2. Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka, 6-1, Wing

Offer/Interest: Yes/Yes

Outlook: 🪺 3

South Carolina is very interested in Wilson-Manyacka. She fits the mold of a Gamecock player: physical and defensive-minded. Wilson-Manyacka is still keeping things open.

June update: No change

3. Haylen Ayers, 6-0 Guard

Offer/Interest: Yes/No

Outlook: 🪹 1

Ayers released her top five in October and did not include South Carolina.

June update: No change

4. Jezelle “GG” Banks, 5-9, Point Guard

Offer/Interest: Yes/Yes

Outlook: 🪺 3

Banks might be the beneficiary of all the attention heaped on Smith. Programs might decide that Smith isn’t worth the cost and turn their attention to Banks, who is an elite prospect in her own right. South Carolina has been interested in Banks for a long time, since before she became a top-five prospect, and the Gamecocks may like her as much or more than Smith.

June update: No change

5. Jordyn Palmer, 6-1, Wing

Offer/Interest: Yes/Yes

Outlook: 🪺 3

Palmer has been overshadowed positionally by Wilson-Manyacka, but has incredible upside. She is a little more offensively-focused than Wilson-Manyacka, but both are talented all-around players. Palmer plans to visit South Carolina this summer.

June update: No change

6. Caroline Bradley, 6-5, Post

Offer/Interest: Yes/No

Outlook: 🪹 1

Bradley Committed to LSU in early April. That ended one of the least surprising recruitments in recent history.

7. Micah Ojo, 6-0, Wing

Offer/Interest: Yes/Yes

Outlook: 🪺 3

Ojo might be a little less polished than the wings above her in the rankings, but that just means she has more upside. Out of Wilson-Manyacka, Palmer, and Ojo, South Carolina probably only focuses on bringing in one player because the Gamecocks already have Jerzy Robinson and Agot Makeer from the last two classes. At the same time, you can never have too many talented, athletic wings.

June update: No change

8. Eve Long, 6-3, Forward

Offer/Interest: Yes/No

Outlook: 🪹 1

Long released a top five in December that did not include South Carolina.

June update: Long committed to Notre Dame.

9. Ryan Carter, 6-0, Wing

Offer/Interest: No/No

Outlook: 🥚 2

To my knowledge, Carter does not have a Gamecock offer at this point.

June update: No change

10. Nation Williams, 6-2, Forward

Offer/Interest: Yes/Yes

Outlook: 🪹 1

Williams released a top 10 in February that omitted South Carolina.

June update: No change

11. Sydney Savoury, 5-11, Guard

Offer/Interest: Yes/Yes

Outlook: 🥚 2

Savoury’s mother is an assistant athletics director at Michigan, and her brother plays football at Michigan State. Is she willing to leave home?

June update: No change

12 Jemini Mitchell, 6-1, Wing

Offer/Interest: No/No

Outlook: 🪹 1

Mitchell began her high school career at Cy-Springs, the same school as current Gamecock Ayla McDowell, but has transferred to Legion Prep, the top private basketball program in Texas. Mitchell does not appear to have a Gamecock offer. Given the familiarity, that suggests there is no interest.

June update: No change

13. Lauren Hassell, 6-3, Guard

Offer/Interest: No/No

Outlook: 🪹 1

It seems like Hassell will end up at UConn or Vanderbilt.

June update: Hassell committed to Vanderbilt in late May.

14. Miciah Fusilier, 6-4, Forward

Offer/Interest: No/No

Outlook: 🪹 1

Fusilier committed to Baylor in February.

June update: No change

15. Qandace Samuels, 6-2, Forward

Offer/Interest: No/No

Outlook: 🥚 2

Samuels plays for Bishop McNamara, which produced Maddy McDaniel, and her sister Qadence played for UConn and NC State. She has kept her recruitment pretty tight-lipped.

June update: No change

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16. Sydney Mobley, 6-2, Forward

Offer/Interest: Yes/No

Outlook: 🪹 1

South Carolina was included in Mobley’s top 12 that she released in October. There hasn’t been a ton of action, though.

June update: At the end of May, Mobley narrowed her list to Ohio State, Illinois, and Virginia Tech.

17. De’Andra Minor, 6-0, Guard

Offer/Interest: No/No

Outlook: 🥚 2

I’m not aware of an interest between Minor and South Carolina, but she’s been quiet enough that I’m not ruling anything out.

June update: No change

18. Jayla Forbes, 6-7, Post

Offer/Interest: No/No

Outlook: 🥚 2

So far, there isn’t much interest with Forbes. Her ranking has more to do with her height than her production at this point.

June update: No change

19. Avery Arije, 6-0, Guard

Offer/Interest: Yes/Yes

Outlook: 🪺 3

Arije is from Crestwood Prep in Canada, the same school Agot Makeer attended. So far, South Carolina does not appear to be interested in Arije, although it’s a little hard to keep track of things north of the border.

June update: It’s not clear when South Carolina offered Arije, but she has an offer. In May, Arije named South Carolina to her top six. There is a lot of familiarity, since Arije played with Makeer. She’s one to keep an eye on.

20. Cece Arico, 5-11, Guard

Offer/Interest: Yes/Yes

Outlook: 🥚 2

Arico is the daughter of Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico. Does she want to play for her mother or strike out on her own? So far, she hasn’t said.

June update: No change

21. Taylor Brown, 5-7, Point Guard

Offer/Interest: Yes/Yes

Outlook: 🪺 3

South Carolina seems to be focused on Smith and Banks. Brown could become a consolation prize if the Gamecocks strike out on the first two.

June update: Big change. South Carolina offered Brown in late May. It appears South Carolina thinks of her as more than a consolation prize.

22. Madi Mignery, 6-0, Wing

Offer/Interest: No/No

Outlook: 🪹 1

South Carolina appears to be focused on higher-ranked players at the position.

June update: No change

23. Ashley MacCalla, 6-0, Wing

Offer/Interest: No/No

Outlook: 🪹 1

Again, South Carolina appears to be focused on higher-ranked players.

June update: No change

24. Saniyah Murray, 6-4, Post

Offer/Interest: No/No

Outlook: 🪹 1

South Carolina appears to be interested in other post prospects.

June update: Murray announced a top six this week, and South Carolina was not included. She is deciding between Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and North Carolina.

25. Khalia Hartwell, 6-4, Post

Offer/Interest: No/No

Outlook: 🪹 1

Hartwell is the top 2027 prospect in South Carolina, but opinions on her potential are all over the place. Neither side seems to have much interest, and normally, the Gamecocks would have extended an offer if they had any interest at all.

June update: No change, but I moved her to an empty nest.

26. Kie’Aundria Acree, 6-1, Wing

Offer/Interest: Yes/Yes

Outlook: 🪺 3

South Carolina first offered Acree in middle school. There is still interest, but again, the focus is on other players.

June update: No change

27. Harper Dunn, 6-6, Post

Offer/Interest: No/No

Outlook: 🥚 2

Dunn does not appear to have a Gamecock offer, but she has had a convoluted high school career (too much to go into here). Like most of the other posts, she is more potential than production right now.

June update: No change

28. Jessie Moses, 5-9, Guard

Offer/Interest: Yes/No

Outlook: 🪹 1

Moses used to play for the same team as Jordyn Palmer, and South Carolina was interested in her then (I’m not sure there was ever a scholarship offer, but there was definitely interest). Both sides appear to have moved on since then, however.

June update: No change

29. Jordan Speller, 5-6, Point Guard

Offer/Interest: No/No

Outlook: 🪹 1

There does not appear to be any interest from either side at this point.

June update: No change

30. Destiny Manyawu, 6-3, Forward

Offer/Interest: No/No

Outlook: 🪹 1

There does not appear to be any interest from either side at this point.

June update: No change