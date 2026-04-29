South Carolina women's basketball: 2027 recruiting preview

The 2026 recruiting cycle is over, so attention turns to 2027. As recruiting heats up, what do you need to know about the class?

Before I get to the players tomorrow, let’s go over some of the basics.

One of the biggest mistakes fans make is viewing recruiting through the same lens they did 10 years (or even five years) ago. The things that mattered most then, such as relationships with coaches, campus visits, fit within the team and system, and chemistry, still matter, but they are no longer the top priorities for the types of players that South Carolina recruits.

It is better to view the recruiting process as free agency, just like in the WNBA, NBA, NFL, etc. Relationships and chemistry still get your foot in the door, but they aren’t the most important factors.

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Most top players have agents (and the ones who don’t should) and are savvier about the process than they were even a few years ago. Players want to get paid, of course, but they also want to win and develop for the WNBA. Player development is more important than ever because of the skyrocketing value of WNBA contracts (a 2026 rookie contract is worth nearly $250,000 annually).

Unlike other sports, women’s basketball recruits tend to be more low-key about their recruiting. Many don’t even announce when they are offered a scholarship anymore (and every cycle, there are a handful who include South Carolina in their finalists just to get attention). I do my best to keep track of as many as possible, but there is no “official” list.

The majority of prospects have not started narrowing down their potential destinations. And even those who have publicly released a list could still change their minds.

Currently, South Carolina has 11 players expected to return for next season. They are point guard Maddy McDaniel; guards Agot Makeer, Jerzy Robinson, Jordan Lee, and Ayla McDowell; and forwards Kaeli Wynn, Oliviyah Edwards, Joyce Edwards, Alicia Tournebize, Adhel Tac, and Kelsi Andrews.

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The biggest needs are at point guard, post, and depth at the wing and forward positions. The good news is that there are two elite point guards in the class. The bad news is that the class is very light on bigs.

South Carolina is working hard to land a point guard, either Kaleena Smith or Jezelle Banks, both top-five recruits. This class is deep with talented, athletic wings, so even though it is not one of the biggest needs, South Carolina will probably sign at least one.

The top-ranked post in the class, Caroline Bradley, has already committed to LSU. After her, the other post players in the class are more like projects who aren’t ready to contribute right away. There’s a good chance South Carolina tries to fill this need through the transfer portal, not high school.