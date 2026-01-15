South Carolina women's basketball: A brief history of Dawn Staley vs Vic Schaefer

South Carolina and Texas play on Thursday for the 10th time in their history. But the rivalry between the Gamecocks’ Dawn Staley and the Longhorns’ Vic Schaefer runs much deeper. It goes back 13 years and covers multiple programs and a lot of championships.

* – postseason

** – see below

2013-2015 – The Pre-History

South Carolina 60, Mississippi State 46 (January 6, 2013, Starkville)

South Carolina 58, Mississippi State 43 (February 24, 2013, Columbia)

South Carolina 71, Mississippi State 64 (February 6, 2014, Starkville)

South Carolina 69, Mississippi State 50 (February 26, 2015, Columbia)

Honestly, there isn’t really anything memorable about these games. Schaefer’s first season in Starkville was 2012-13, so Staley had a head start on him in building a program. The scores reflect that.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

2016-2020 – The Golden Era

South Carolina 57, Mississippi State 51 (January 24, 2016, Starkville)

South Carolina 66, Mississippi State 52 (March 3, 2016, SEC Tournament Final)*

South Carolina 64, Mississippi State 61 (January 23, 2017, Columbia)

South Carolina 59, Mississippi State 49 (March 5, 2017, SEC Tournament Final)*

South Carolina 67, Mississippi State 55 (April 2, 2017, NCAA Tournament Championship Game)*

Mississippi State 67, South Carolina 53 (February 5, 2018, Starkville)

South Carolina 62, Mississippi State 51 (March 4, 2018, SEC Tournament Final)*

Mississippi State 89, South Carolina 74 (January 17, 2019, Starkville)

Mississippi State 68, South Carolina 64 (March 3, 2019, Columbia)**

South Carolina 81, Mississippi State 79 (January 20, 2020, Columbia)

South Carolina 76, Mississippi State 62 (March 8, 2020, SEC Tournament Final)*

By the 2015-16 season, Schaefer had made Mississippi State a contender, and there’s a reason this is the “Golden Era.” The teams met 11 times in a five-year span. They played for the SEC tournament title four out of five seasons, with South Carolina winning all four. When the Gamecocks failed to make the 2019 final, the Bulldogs captured the title.

The list is not just filled with memorable moments for both sides, but program-defining moments.

The apex was the 2017 national championship game. Mississippi State had become the darlings of the sport after ending UConn’s 111-game winning streak in the semifinals. Then they jumped out to a quick 7-1 lead over South Carolina. But the Gamecocks settled down and dominated the rest of the game behind A’ja Wilson and Allisha Gray.

Schaefer got his first win over Staley the following season in Starkville. 10,794 people watched that game, still the largest basketball crowd, men or women, in the history of the state

Wilson never lost an SEC tournament game in her career, and she seemed to take special pride in torturing Mississippi State. None was sweeter than the 2018 final when the Gamecocks spoiled Mississippi’s undefeated season.

In 2020, Mississippi State led by nine early in the fourth quarter in Columbia. Staley called a timeout, but didn’t say a word. Ty Harris, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, and the Freshies took over and battled back. Harris hit the go-ahead basket, and then Zia Cooke intercepted an inbounds pass to dribble out the clock.

The Gamecocks looked like an unbeatable team of destiny. After the game, multiple beat writers booked hotels for the Final Four.

The teams met for one last game at the SEC Tournament. It wasn’t much of a contest, just a coronation for the Gamecocks. Shockingly, it ended up being the final game of that unforgettable season.

** In this rivalry, the knock on Schaefer has always been that Staley wins the games that matter most. This is the exception. On the last day of the regular season, Mississippi State was 14-1 and South Carolina was 13-2. A Gamecock win at home would have meant they were both SEC Champions. But Mississippi State won, the only time Schaefer beat Staley for a banner.

The Forgotten Game

South Carolina 62, Texas 34 (March 30, 2021, NCAA Tournament Elite Eight)*

Depending on where your feelings land in the rivalry, Schaefer left Mississippi State for Texas because a) he knew he couldn’t beat South Carolina and had to get away, b) he is a lifelong Texas who was eager to return home, c) Texas threw a bundle of money at Schaefer and is a better job, or d) some combination of all three.

Whatever the reason, Staley and Schaefer ended up meeting in the Elite Eight that bizarre season. South Carolina controlled the first three quarters, and then Texas gave up. Laeticia Amihere blocked nine shots, and South Carolina became the first team to hold an opponent scoreless for an entire quarter of an NCAA tournament game.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Rivalry Renewed

South Carolina 67, Texas 50 (January 12, 2025, Columbia)

Texas 66, South Carolina 62 (February 9, 2025, Austin)

South Carolina 64, Texas 45 (March 9, 2025, SEC Tournament Final)*

South Carolina 74, Texas 57 (April 4, 2025, NCAA Tournament Final Four)*

Texas 66, South Carolina 64 (November 27, 2025, Las Vegas)

On July 21, 2021, news broke that Texas and Oklahoma were trying to join the SEC. In the women’s basketball world, the immediate thought was, “We get Vic and Dawn again.”

We sure did. The teams played four times in Texas’ first season in the SEC: splitting the regular season games, and South Carolina claiming the SEC Tournament final and Final Four games. Texas ended South Carolina’s record 57-game SEC winning streak, but South Carolina easily won the other three games by 17, 19, and 17 points.

In a sign of the times, the teams also played a lucrative non-conference game in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving, meaning they played five times in 12 months.

Thursday’s game will be the sixth game in 12 months and three days.

Total records

South Carolina-Mississippi State: 12-3 South Carolina

South Carolina-Texas: 4-2 South Carolina

Staley-Schaefer postseason: 8-0 Staley

Staley-Schaefer overall: 16-5 Staley