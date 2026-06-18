South Carolina women's basketball: A look back at the Gamecocks' Under Armour uniform history

During the 2008-09 season, Dawn Staley’s first in Columbia, South Carolina wore Nike uniforms. Under Armour first took over as the Gamecocks’ outfitter for the 2009-10 season, beginning a 17-season run that will officially end on June 30, 2026.

Over the years, there have been several tweaks to the uniforms, but only two complete overhauls. There have also been numerous alternatives along the way.

The first uniform set had a traditional placement with “South” and “Carolina” separated by the numbers. “Gamecocks” was spelled out vertically on the shorts, enclosed in stripes. The uniforms were white, garnet, or black.

Ieasia Walker, Lakeisha Sutton, and Ashley Bruner (Photo by Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports)

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The unique thing about this set was the garnet uniforms, which had “Gamecocks” above the numbers. This is the only uniform set of the past 17 years that has had “Gamecocks” on the front of the jerseys. All the other designs had South Carolina, Carolina, or the block C logo.

(Unfortunately, I couldn’t find a picture I have the rights to use, but if you click this LINK, you’ll see the framed jersey.)

In 2013, prior to its first SEC championship, South Carolina switched to the design that the Gamecocks used with minor tweaks until 2023. On the front, “South Carolina” was written in one line atop the numbers. The back had two stripes in team colors across the shoulder, and the collar had a “neck roll” stripe.

Alaina Coates and A’ja Wilson (Photo by Chris Gillespie)

During this period, South Carolina first started wearing pink uniforms for breast cancer awareness. They had a different design that included garnet- and black-striped side panels with pink ribbons.

One of the unique features of this set was that each of the standard uniforms had what could best be described as black and gray sublimated numbers, even on the black jersey. South Carolina was eventually assessed a technical foul for not having contrasting numbers, necessitating new uniforms for the 2016-17 season.

Khadijah Sessions (Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)

The changes were minor. Numbers were now garnet on the home whites and white on the road garnet or black uniforms. The side stripes were replaced by sublimated tailfeathers on the home uniforms, a block C on the shorts, and the collars were round with team-colored piping.

Bianca Cuevas-Moore and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (Photo by Chris Gillespie)

In 2019, the uniforms got another refresh. Stripes returned to the side panels, and they moved from the inside of the neck to the outside. The white, garnet, and black uniforms all used the same design.

For the 2021-22 season, South Carolina got a new garnet alternate uniform. These uniforms were polarizing, and fans either loved or hated them. They had white pinstripes and “Gamecocks” written in a baseball script. The shorts also had white pinstripes, along with large white panels that made it look like players’ compression shorts were showing.

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These uniforms were rarely worn across two seasons. Their claim to fame is that South Carolina was wearing them at Clemson when Ashlyn Watkins recorded the first dunk in program history.

Ashlyn Watkins celebrates after dunking against Clemson (Photo by Joe Macheca)

Ahead of the 2023 season, Under Armour gave South Carolina its first major overhaul in 10 years. The new uniforms came in white, garnet, and black versions that all used the same template.

They had a double-stacked “South Carolina” above the front numbers, a design choice I’m not sure I’ve ever seen before. The lettering is garnet on the white uniforms and white on the dark uniforms. There was trim around the neck and arms (black for the white jerseys and white for the garnet or black jerseys), with an Under Armour logo in the front. The side panels used a Northwestern stripe design with a vertical “USC” and “WBB” inside the panels on the shorts.

Te-Hina Paopao and Sania Feagin, South Carolina women’s basketball vs. Coppin State on Nov. 14, 2024 (Katie Dugan | GamecockCentral.com)

Under Armour also debuted a fourth uniform, the “Cocky alternates.” Inspired by Cocky, these uniforms have a block C on the front instead of “South Carolina” and garnet and yellow trim and side panels. The yellow was inspired by Cocky’s beak and feet, but the prominent use of yellow, even though it is not a school color, was controversial with fans.

Regardless, they were popular with players and became the lucky uniforms during the 2024 title run. For the 2025 Final Four, the Under Armour logo on the front was changed from garnet to metallic gold. South Carolina wore them for both games in Tampa.

Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) defends against South Carolina Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) during the second half of the national championship of the women’s 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

For the 2024-25 season, South Carolina got black “Script Carolina” alternates. They had white numbers and side panels with a honeycomb design, but the main feature was the script Carolina logo in black letters with white outlines across the top of the jersey.

Feb 9, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Bree Hall (23) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The script Carolina alternates lasted for two seasons, and in 2026, they were joined by an all-black Block C alternate. They had white numbers and white outlines of the block C, but everything else was black. They had three black stars on the back collar with the numbers 17, 22, and 24 for the three national championships.

Feb 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; South Carolina center Madina Okot (11) blocks a shot by Alabama guard Jessica Timmons (23) at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

The black block C uniforms were only worn once, but it meant South Carolina had a whopping six different uniforms for the 2025-26 season: the standard design in white, black, and garnet, the Cocky alternates, the script alternates, and the black block C alternates.

On the back, Under Armour has always placed the names under the numbers and used a racerback design. The exact cut has changed over the years as players’ preferences have changed; the uniform cut has gone from baggy to loose to fairly tight-fitting. The shorts have also gotten shorter.

There have been a few isolated exceptions over the years, usually early in the season when the uniforms are still being prepared. And Under Armour never found any consistency in how it styled Mikiah Herbert Harrigan’s name, sometimes going double-decker, sometimes single-lined, and sometimes adding an incorrect hyphen.

(The first version of this story ran in 2023. It has been updated to include the last three seasons.)