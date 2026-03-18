South Carolina women's basketball: A potential South Carolina-Clemson game would be a rarity

“I think a lot of people will jump to the second round and the rivalry with South Carolina and all of that, but we’re going to have our hands full in the opening round,” Clemson coach Shawn Poppie said.

Poppie is right, of course. Southern Cal is favored to beat Clemson in the first round, which would deny the Palmetto State another rivalry game. But that’s no fun, so let’s jump ahead and imagine a game between the Gamecocks and Tigers.

South Carolina and Clemson have never met in the NCAA Tournament in men’s or women’s basketball.

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In women’s basketball, South Carolina and Clemson played in the 1981 AIAW Region 2 Tournament and the 1979 and 1980 SCAIAW State tournaments, but never a national tournament. South Carolina won all three of those meetings.

In men’s basketball, South Carolina and Clemson played in the 1945 Southern Conference Tournament, 1966 ACC Tournament, and 1970 ACC Tournament. Again, South Carolina won all three games.

The Gamecocks and Tigers have met more frequently in other sports. South Carolina won the only postseason meeting in women’s soccer. The men’s soccer teams are tied at three wins apiece.

Most famously, of course, South Carolina and Clemson have met on the baseball diamond in four different seasons. Clemson won the first two games in 1980, but since then it’s all Gamecocks. South Carolina also beat Clemson twice in 2012.

The programs have met four times in the College World Series. South Carolina won consecutive games in 2002 en route to a national runner-up finish. The other two were part of South Carolina’s legendary 2010 championship run. Coming out of the loser’s bracket, South Carolina started a first baseman on the mound and won back-to-back elimination games against Clemson.

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Across all five sports, South Carolina holds a 16-5 advantage over Clemson in the postseason, including a perfect 6-0 record on the hardwood.

Clemson faces a daunting challenge if it were to play South Carolina in the second round, but as Poppie said, the Tigers have to beat Southern Cal first. It’s USC one way or another.