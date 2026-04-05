South Carolina women's basketball: A superstitious person's guide to the national championship

For the superstitious folks out there, let’s break down some factors that may or may not impact South Carolina in the national championship game against UCLA.

South Carolina lost in the SEC Tournament championship game to Texas. The last time South Carolina lost in the tournament final was 2022, when the Gamecocks lost to Kentucky. They won the national championship that year.

#10 Virginia made the Sweet 16 this year. The last time a double-digit seed made the Sweet 16 was 2022, when #10 Creighton and #10 South Dakota got that far. South Carolina beat Creighton in a blowout on the way to the national championship.

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The last time South Carolina played a tournament game in California was 2017, the same year South Carolina won its first title. As a bonus, that year, South Carolina played in Stockton, which is not far from Sacramento.

April 5 is also Easter. The last time South Carolina played on Easter was in 2024. That year, Easter was on March 31, and that day South Carolina beat Oregon State on the way to the national championship.

That year was also the last time South Carolina played on April 5, beating NC State.

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In 2024, South Carolina faced a Big Ten team appearing in its second consecutive Final Four and won. UCLA is a Big Ten team appearing in its second consecutive Final Four.

The last time South Carolina started a senior point guard in the national championship game (2022), it won. The last time the Gamecocks started a senior transfer in her first season at South Carolina at the two guard, it won (2024).

Since 2000, only Maryland in 2006 and Texas A&M in 2011 won their first appearance in the national championship game.

Will these trends hold? We find out at 3:30 Eastern when South Carolina faces UCLA.