South Carolina women's basketball: Agot Makeer invited to Canadian national team training camp

South Carolina guard Agot Makeer is participating in the Canada basketball senior women’s national team training camp this week in Montreal.

Makeer, a rising sophomore, is one of 17 players invited to the training camp. Camp runs from June 20-28, and is the first of several events this summer for the senior national team.

Makeer averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists as a freshman. She had a breakout run in the NCAA Tournament, when she averaged 14.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.3 steals while shooting 46.2% from three. Makeer was named to the All-Region team for her performance.

Makeer has dual citizenship of the United States and Canada, but competes internationally for Canada. She played in the 2024 U17 World Cup and 2025 U19 World Cup.

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It was at the U17 World Cup that Makeer first made a name for herself as a top prospect. She averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists and was named to the All-Star Five for leading Canada to a silver medal.

Last summer, she helped lead Canada to a fourth-place finish. She came within inches of the bronze medal, though, grabbing a steal in the final second but missing the game-winning three as time expired.

Following this first training camp, there will be another camp in Victoria, British Columbia. Following that camp, the team will play an exhibition against UCLA on July 22.

Canada did not qualify for September’s World Cup, so in August, the national team will compete in the Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Canada will then travel to Guadalajara, Mexico, for the FIBA Women’s Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament 2026 from Aug. 17-23. The tournament represents the first step on the Road to LA 2028, with the winner advancing directly to the FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournaments in March 2028.

Makeer would not be the first Gamecock to make the Canadian senior national team, or even the first active Gamecock. Laeticia Amihere was a member of the senior national team throughout her time with the Gamecocks and played in the 2021 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Olympics. She was the first South Carolina basketball player to play in the Olympics while she was still in school.

Shay Colley, who played the first semester of her freshman season at South Carolina, was also a member of the Canadian national team.

The full list of players invited to this week’s training camp includes Kayla Alexander, Jasmine Bascoe, Shay Colley, Shy Day-Wilson, Faith Dut, Yvonne Ejim, Delaney Gibb, Taliyah Henderson, Sami Hill, Avery Howell, Mila Holloway, Myriam Koné, Agot Makeer, Brynn Masikewich, Cearah Parchment, Shaina Pellington, and Syla Swords.