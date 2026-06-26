South Carolina women's basketball alums earn ESPY nominations

The ESPYs, ESPN’s annual award show, will happen next month. With that, the “worldwide leader” announced the award nominees on Thursday. A pair of South Carolina women’s basketball alums received nominations.

A’ja Wilson and Allisha Gray will vie for ESPYs in three categories. Wilson and Gray share one nomination, while Wilson holds an additional nomination in two other categories.

As an individual, Wilson is up for the Best Athlete—Women’s Sports award and the Best WNBA Player recognition. Joining Wilson on the latter list is former Gamecock teammate Allisha Gray. Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) and Gray (Atlanta Dream) will battle with Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx) and Alyssa Thomas (Phoenix Mercury) for the honor.

For the Best Athlete—Women’s Sports category, Wilson is joined by USA Hockey forward Hilary Knight, golfer Nelly Korda, and skier Mikaela Shiffrin.

Wilson also earned a nomination in a team category. Her Las Vegas Aces squad is up for the Best Team ESPY next month.

Chris Wellbaum is discussing South Carolina women’s basketball with subscribers on the Women’s Basketball forum.

Gray is hoping to win her first ESPY award, though she is a pretty heavy underdog in her nominated category. Wilson is a big reason why that is the case.

Wilson has won three ESPYs previously. She was the 2023 and 2024 selection as the Best WNBA Player. In 2024, she also pulled in the Best Athlete—Women’s Sports award. She has received multiple other nominations in both categories and one for Best College Athlete. The Best Team category has seen Wilson nominated, too, both at South Carolina and with the Las Vegas Aces.

The 2026 ESPYs will take place on Wednesday, July 15 at 8:00 p.m. (Eastern). ABC will broadcast the award show, while ESPN+ will make it available via streaming.