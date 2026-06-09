South Carolina women's basketball: A'ja Wilson becomes fastest player to 6,000 points

On Monday night, former Gamecock A’ja Wilson became the fastest player in WNBA history to score 6,000 points.

In a 101-91 win over Seattle, Wilson scored 34 points on 10-19 shooting. That gave her 6,004 career points in just 278 games. Wilson, who is already the only four-time MVP in league history, has a career average of 21.6 points per game.

Wilson passed Diana Taurasi, who reached the milestone in 291 games. Breanna Stewart is the next fastest, reaching it in 293 games.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

“It seems like she’s breaking a record every day,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said. “You start to lose track of them.”

Taurasi is the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer with 10,646 points. She is the only player in league history with at least 10,000 points. Wilson is currently 19th in career points.

Taurasi played 565 games across 20 seasons, averaging 18.8 points per game. She led the WNBA in scoring five times.

“I’m just truly grateful for every teammate I’ve come in contact with that has played alongside me for this 6,000,” Wilson said.

Wilson is the WNBA’s career leader in scoring average and led the WNBA in scoring each of the past three seasons, and currently leads the league this season. In 2024, she set the league record for scoring average (26.9) and total points (1,021).

“These numbers are ridiculous,” Hammon said.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Wilson added 12 rebounds, three blocks, and a career-high nine assists against Seattle. Her ninth assist came with 1:05 left in the game, and the Aces tried desperately to get her the triple-double. Her teammates shot as soon as she passed them the ball, but nobody could hit. Still, Wilson became the first player in WNBA history with 34 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists.

“It’s a blessing, it really is,” Wilson said. “Every single day I thank God for covering me and guiding me.”

It was Wilson’s 96th career 20-point double-double, which is second all-time behind Tina Charles’ 110. Wilson also moved into seventh place in career blocks. Wilson has also added a three-point shot this season and is third in the WNBA in three-point percentage, shooting 55.6% from deep.

“When I first got here, she was just kind of this low post (player), maybe elbow player now and then,” Hammon said. “The game is really slowed down for her. There’s just really not any offensive area that she can’t do. She can put the ball on the floor, get to her [midrange], put her back to the basket, step out and shoot 3s, shoot free throws. The expansion of her offensive floor game has made her virtually unguardable.”