South Carolina women's basketball: A'ja Wilson reveals role in Stephen Curry movie

Former South Carolina women’s basketball star A’ja Wilson is everywhere.

Just in the past year, she won another MVP and championship this season, dropped a signature shoe (and announced another), and earned lots of USC recognition, earning retirement of her No. 22 jersey and entering the South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame. She has made TV appearances, popped up at sporting events, and also won multiple Athlete and Female Athlete of the Year honors.

Now, she will be making her way to the big screen.

Wilson revealed on Wednesday that she will be in the Stephen Curry-produced animated movie GOAT. Releasing in theaters on Friday, February 13th, the animated film chronicles a goat’s dreams of playing “roarball,” a basketball-like sport. Wilson will be one of several big-name basketball personalities to play a role in the story.

Wilson will handle the voice acting for Kouyate, a bipedal reptile (maybe an alligator?). Fellow basketball stars Curry, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Love, Angel Reese, and Andre Iguodala join her as part of the cast.

Previously, some rumors were out there about Wilson’s involvement with the film. But on Wednesday, South Carolina women’s basketball’s GOAT confirmed her spot in a movie with the same name and shared her official character role.

Though no official news has come to light regarding just how big Wilson’s role will be, it is enough that she has gotten her own movie poster. (You can see it here.)

This will not be Wilson’s silver screen debut, however.

Wilson also made a cameo in the 2021 film, Space Jam: A New Legacy. More recently, she has made numerous morning and late-night television appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Jennifer Hudson Show, and The Shop.