South Carolina women's basketball legend A'ja Wilson signs record contract

South Carolina women’s basketball alum A’ja Wilson signed a record-setting contract on Wednesday. According to a joint report from ESPN’s Shams Charania and Andraya Carter, Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces agreed to a deal worth $5 million over three seasons.

Wilson’s contract is fully guaranteed and sets a record for the largest deal in WNBA history. The record contract was expected, and it keeps the Aces as a favorite to win the 2026 WNBA title.

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Wilson, like many WNBA talents, positioned herself to hit free agency just as the league and the players association were set to agree on a new collective bargaining agreement. With the new CBA in place, “max” contracts increased, and a new “supermax” became available for stars re-signing with their previous teams.

Wilson earned every bit of her new deal, as her last two seasons were among the best in WNBA history. With back-to-back MVP awards to her credit, Wilson now has four for her career. Her most recent hardware came on the back of a campaign in which she averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game.

Wilson and the Aces have won three of the last four WNBA titles. She has picked up two WNBA Finals MVP honors along the way, including the award for last summer’s championship series.

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During her South Carolina women’s basketball career, Wilson was a four-time All-American. She won the 2016-2017 national title and swept the 2017-2018 National Player of the Year honors. She was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft.

Since then, the University of South Carolina retired Wilson’s No. 22 jersey, she has earned multiple national awards as athlete of the year and female athlete of the year, she debuted a signature Nike shoe, and she became a New York Times Bestseller.