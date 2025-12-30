South Carolina women's basketball: A'ja Wilson named USA Today's top female athlete of 2025

South Carolina women’s basketball GOAT A’ja Wilson needs a bigger mantle.

With career achievements including championships at both the college and professional level, national player of the year honors as a Gamecock, four WNBA MVPs, Olympic gold medals, and more, the Columbia native likely can’t even remember all of the trophies she has brought home. Even this month, she has added multiple athlete of the year and female athlete of the year honors from TIME, the Sporting News, and the Associated Press.

That continued this week as USA Today listed Wilson No. 1 on the outlet’s list of the top 10 female athletes of 2025.

Wilson headed up a group that also included (in order) names like Mikaela Shiffrin, Paige Bueckers, Aryna Sabalenka, Napheesa Collier, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Catarina Macario, Hilary Knight, NiJaree Canady, and Kyndal Stowers.

Wilson’s selection was so obvious for USA Today that the publication “spoiled” her spot at No. 1 in the headline. Cydney Henderson wrote “Ranking the top 10 women athletes of 2025: From A’ja Wilson on down,” highlighting how the former Gamecock is head and shoulders above the competition.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball!

The 2025 season was another all-timer for Wilson. She averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.6 steals this season. She was efficient, too, shooting 50.5% from the field, 42.4% from deep, and 85.5% from the free throw line. For the second time, Wilson averaged at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal. No one else in WNBA history has ever done that, even once.

For her efforts, Wilson earned her record-setting fourth MVP award and a third Defensive Player of the Year honor. She led the Las Vegas Aces to a third title in four seasons, as well. Wilson became the first player in league history to win the MVP, DPOY, and Finals MVP in the same year.

Wilson had a big year off the floor, too.

She released her first signature sneaker, the A’One, this spring. The A’Two was announced just a couple of months later. Wilson made a multitude of public appearances, including ones on Good Morning, America and the Jennifer Hudson Show. Rappers used her name in their lyrics.

Wilson’s Gamecock women’s basketball program retired her No. 22 jersey. USC also inducted her into the University of South Carolina Lettermen’s Association Hall of Fame. The program to which she brought a first national championship (and a National Player of the Year selection) honored her with two major recognitions in the same calendar year.

No one else, regardless of sport, had a year like A’ja Wilson did in 2025.