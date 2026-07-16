South Carolina women's basketball: A'ja Wilson wins two ESPYs

Gamecock great A’ja Wilson took home two awards at the ESPYs, held Wednesday night in New York.

Wilson won Best WNBA Player and Best Athlete – Women’s Sports for her 2025 season. In that season, Wilson rebounded from a slow start to dominate the second half of the season and claim her third WNBA Championship. Wilson also became the first WNBA player to win four MVP awards and the first WNBA or NBA player to win the scoring title, MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP in the same season.

Wilson beat her former South Carolina teammate Allisha Gray for Best WNBA Player. Napheesa Collier and Alyssa Thomas were the other nominees.

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The award was announced before the main broadcast. It was Wilson’s third time winning Best WNBA Player. She also won the award in 2023 and 2024.

Later on, in the main broadcast, Wilson claimed her second Best Athlete – Women’s Sports Award. She beat USA Hockey forward Hilary Knight, golfer Nelly Korda, and skier Mikaela Shiffrin.

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns and rugby star Ilona Maher presented the award. Maher read the winner, saying, “A’ja Wilson, I mean, come on.”

Wilson also won the award in 2024.

Wilson’s Las Vegas Aces were also nominated for Best Team, but lost to the New York Knicks.

Wilson did not attend the awards ceremony, which was held in New York. According to her Instagram, Wilson instead took her rookie teammates, Ta’Niya Latson and Janiah Barker, to dinner (they appeared to be at Benihana).