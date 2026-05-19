South Carolina women's basketball alum A'ja Wilson wins WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week

South Carolina women’s basketball alum A’ja Wilson has had multiple record-setting performances to start off the 2026 WNBA season. (You can read GamecockCentral’s Chris Wellbaum’s breakdown of Wilson’s opening week here.)

With how dominant she was, it comes as little surprise that Wilson is the first WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week this season. The WNBA announced the weekly award news on Tuesday afternoon.

In what was an extended week that included five games, Wilson led her Las Vegas Aces squad to a 4-1 record. She also averaged 25 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.0 blocks. The former Gamecock has shot at least 50% from the field in every game this season, en route to a 59.5% mark for the year. Wilson has made a ridiculous 66.7% of her 3-point jumpers and has converted 83.8% of her free throw attempts. She has logged exactly two blocked shots in all five contests.

Wilson’s 45-point explosion (on 15-for-18 efficiency) against the Connecticut Sun was the first game in WNBA history in which a player reached 45 points while shooting at least 80% from the field. She also became the first player ever with multiple 45-point outings.

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For the 29th time in her career, Wilson has earned Conference Player of the Week honors. In the history of the league, she trails only Tina Charles’ 33 selections.

For her career, Wilson has won approximately 30% of the Western Conference Player of the Week awards. When not considering the instances in which she missed some time with minor injuries, that number jumps to about 35%.

Wilson has won at least five player of the week selections in each of the past four seasons. Uncoincidentally, she has brought home three MVPs, three Defensive Player of the Year awards, and three WNBA titles during that stretch.