South Carolina women's basketball alum A'ja Wilson wins WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week once again

Raise your hand if you’ve heard this one before: South Carolina women’s basketball alum A‘ja Wilson has won the WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week award. The league announced the news on Tuesday afternoon.

Wilson earned the recognition on the backs of averages of 30 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.7 blocks, and 1.3 steals. Her Las Vegas Aces went 3-0 with wins over the Seattle Storm, Portland Fire, and Minnesota Lynx. Wilson logged two double-doubles and shot at least 50% from the field, 50% from the 3-point line, and 83% from the free throw line in all three victories.

On the season, Wilson is averaging 25.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game. She also owns a remarkably efficient 52.4%/51.5%/83.2% shooting split. She leads the WNBA in points and blocks and is top five in rebounds and double-doubles.

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For the 30th time in her career, Wilson brought home the weekly honor, good for the second-most ever. She trails only Tina Charles’ 33 overall selections in WNBA history.

Wilson’s selection marks her second of the 2026 season. She also won the Western Conference’s POTW honor for the season’s first week.

For her career, Wilson has won approximately 30% of the Western Conference Player of the Week awards. When not considering the instances in which she missed some time with minor injuries, that number jumps to about 35%.

Wilson has won at least five player of the week selections in each of the past four seasons. With two of the first five weekly awards on her mantle already, she is on pace to make that five seasons in a row.