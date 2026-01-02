South Carolina women's basketball: Alicia Tournebize has joined the Gamecocks. What's next for the freshman?

Alicia Tournebize, South Carolina’s highly-touted midseason addition, has joined the Gamecocks, but it will still be a while before she sees the court in a game.

South Carolina announced Tournebize’s signing on December 22, and she was officially released from Tango Bourges on December 24. But delays in getting her documentation process kept Tournebize from arriving in Columbia until the evening of January 1.

Tournebize was at South Carolina’s practice on Friday and was seen chatting with Dawn Staley during the portion when the media was allowed in. But Tournebize did not practice, and although she will make the trip to Gainesville for Sunday’s game at Florida, she will not play.

“No, no, there is a lot of stuff she’s got to do,” Staley said. “She got a lot of it done, but it’s going to take maybe another day or so.”

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

Tournebize is a 6-7 forward from Vichy, France. She averaged 12.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in the 2025 U18 EuroBasket Tournament. In 2024, she averaged 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in the U17 World Cup.

It will take some time for Tournebize to get acclimated to the United States and the Gamecocks, but she is already ahead of schedule in one area.

“We thought she was going to have to stay in a hotel for about 10 days, so we actually got her apartment squared away so she can kind of settle in,” Staley said.

Tournebize played professionally for Tango Bourges Basket before committing to South Carolina. She appeared in eight games, averaging 2.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 7.6 minutes. Tournebize shot 6-17 and made her only three-point attempt.

Tournebize was playing against grown women, some with WNBA experience, which should help her get up to speed more quickly than a normal freshman coming in out of high school. Staley said that because of Tournebize’s professional experience, she is more mature than the normal 18-year-old.

“Obviously, it’s going to be a big transition,” Staley said. “This is hard to come in in the middle of the season and pick up on things. We’re going to probably shorten her playbook until she gets acclimated. Once we see how she fits in with us, we’ll start running some specialized plays for her. For now, it’s just doing housekeeping things to get her settled in to get her ready to hit the floor.”

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Staley expects to start working on plays next week when Tournebize is able to practice. Tournebize is the fourth player to enroll midseason under Staley, and the third in the last four seasons. Two, Laeticia Amiher and Adhel Tac, enrolled early because they were injured and wanted to rehab with the Gamecocks’ medical staff.

But Chloe Kitts was healthy and ready to play immediately. She enrolled in December and travelled with the team for a road game against South Dakota State, and then made her debut less than a week after joining the Gamecocks.

Staley is leaning on that experience with Tournebize, beginning with the recruiting process, to enrolling early, to getting ready to play.

“One is the want to. She wants to do that,” Staley said. “Yes, we approached the idea of her coming to college and playing right away. She wasn’t playing a whole lot on her professional team, and it was just because she’s young. We just thought it kind of worked out with Chloe. Chloe being able to play right away was something that was appealing to her. So we kind of took that approach with Alicia and her family, and it was really enticing.”

Tournebize is the second French player in Gamecock history, although the first actually born in France. Wilka Montout, who played for South Carolina for two seasons from 2012-2014, was born in Cayenne, French Guinana. She later went to school in Nice, France, and Oklahoma before transferring to South Carolina.

“I like France,” Staley quipped. “I like the country. And I like the fact that we’ve got a Frenchwoman.”