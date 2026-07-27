South Carolina women's basketball: Alicia Tournebize invited to World Cup training camp

South Carolina sophomore forward Alicia Tournebize has been invited to France’s World Cup training camp.

Tournebize is one of 14 players invited to participate in the camp, which begins on August 19 in Paris at INSEP (National Institute of Sport, Expertise, and Performance). The first portion of camp will conclude with two closed-door scrimmages against Italy on August 27 and 28.

Following those scrimmages, France will travel to Germany, site of the World Cup, for another closed-door scrimmage against China. The World Cup runs from September 4 through September 13 in Berlin.

Tournebize is the only NCAA player invited, and she will be the youngest player at the camp, albeit by just eight days. Being invited to camp does not guarantee a player will make the World Cup team. Young players like Tournebize are invited to the camp to gain experience for the future, even if they don’t ultimately make the team.

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Chris Wellbaum and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on the Women’s Basketball forum.

Tournebize has international experience. In 2024, she played in the U17 Women’s World Cup, averaging 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds. Last summer, Tournebize played in the U18 EuroBasket, averaging 12.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

At the EuroBasket Tournament, Tournebize led France to a bronze medal and was named to the All-Star Five. She also went viral for a two-handed dunk during the tournament.

Tournebize joined South Carolina on January 1 last season and made her debut two weeks later against Texas. She appeared in 20 games and averaged 4.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 12.5 minutes.

Tournebize’s invitation means all three of South Carolina’s rising sophomores have been invited to their senior national team’s training camp.

Agot Makeer participated in Canada’s national team camp in June. She did not return to the second camp in July. Ayla McDowell was expected to arrive in Campinas, Brazil, on Monday to participate in camp. Brazil is preparing for the South America Qualifier tournament (August 3-9).

In all three cases, the Gamecocks could be considered longshots to make their senior national teams. Professional players like WNBA stars Bridget Carleton (Canada), Kamilla Cardoso (Brazil), and Gabby Williams (France) are unavailable for the training camps, but will be added to the rosters ahead of the major tournaments.