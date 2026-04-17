South Carolina women's basketball: Aliyah Boston signs richest WNBA contract ever

A’ja Wilson held the title of the richest WNBA contract ever for two whole days before another former Gamecock claimed the throne.

On Wednesday, Wilson signed a three-year supermax contract. Her deal is worth 20% of the WNBA salary cap annually, with $5 million guaranteed, and was the most lucrative contract in WNBA history when she signed it.

But on Friday, Aliyah Boston raised the bar. Boston and Indiana agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $6.3 million.

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Boston has been an All-Star in each of her three seasons. Last year, she averaged 15.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 steals. She led injury-depleated Indiana to the WNBA playoff semifinals, where they took eventually champion Las Vages to seven games.

Wilson, the only four-time WNBA MVP, was a normal veteran free agent who was able to sign a free agent contract. She averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.6 steals last season and led Las Vegas to its third WNBA championship in the last four seasons.

There was little to no surprise that Wilson set the bar. As soon as the current CBA was ratified, Las Vegas publicly offered her a supermax contract. The only uncertainty was whether she would sign for a set dollar amount or a percentage of the cap, which is allowed for the first time this season.

But Boston took advantage of something entirely new in this CBA: the “EPIC” contract.

Boston was already set to get a pay increase this season. She was on the fourth year of her rookie scale contract, and under the previous CBA, she was set to be paid $78,000 this season. That jumped to $574,612 under the new rookie scale.

Boston was also eligible for the new Exceptional Performance on Initial Contract – or EPIC – provision. The provision is designed to reward young players who have outperformed their rookie contract by allowing them to renegotiate the fourth year of their rookie contract. To be eligible, players must still be on their rookie contract and have been named to either the All-WNBA First or Second Team, or named Most Valuable Player within their first three years of play. Boston was second-team All-WNBA last season, making her eligible for the extension.

Boston actually could have gotten more money. She will only earn $1 million this season, less than the $1.19 she was eligible for, in order to help Indiana afford other players. Starting next season, Boston will be paid 20% of the cap like Wilson.

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Indiana general manager Amber Cok and Boston each released statements on Friday. Cox said:

“Entering just her fourth season, Aliyah is already one of the best players in the WNBA. She’s been a foundational piece of the Indiana Fever since she was drafted here in 2023. We’re thrilled to be able to reward her with this new contract and make history, and most importantly, lock her in as a cornerstone of the Fever for years to come. Despite already being an All-WNBA caliber player, Aliyah has just scratched the surface in terms of the player she can become. In addition, her intangibles are unmatched. She is a leader, a connector, and consistent contributor to our community. There is not a better person to go down in history as the first recipient of this type of groundbreaking agreement.”

Boston’s statement said:

“I’m super blessed and grateful for this opportunity and to continue my journey here with the Fever. God is good! I’m excited for the future ahead for both myself and for our team, and I can’t wait to keep building upon everything we have accomplished so far. Go Fever!”