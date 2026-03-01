South Carolina women's basketball alum Aliyah Boston named Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year

Following a National Player of the Year and national championship-winning career in Columbia, South Carolina women’s basketball alum Aliyah Boston has been one of the top players in the WNBA since earning selection as the top pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Now, she is also one of the top players in the winter Unrivaled Basketball League.

In fact, on Saturday, Unrivaled announced that Boston was the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. Helping her Phantom team to the No. 1 seed heading into the postseason (which begins later on Saturday), she averaged a league-leading 2.1 blocks per game. Boston’s ability to switch onto smaller players was also critical in Unrivaled’s 3-on-3 format and helped the Phantom to become the league’s No. 2-ranked defense.

On the other end, Boston was the league’s No. 10 scorer, pouring in 18.9 points per game. She shot an efficient 55% from the field and 815 from the free throw line. Boston added 2.5 assists per game, as well. For her efforts, she earned a spot on the All-Unrivaled second team, though many women’s basketball fans criticized her exclusion from the first team. Fellow Gamecock alum Allisha Gray also made the second team for the Mist.

Boston and the Phantom have a bye through the first round of the Unrivaled postseason. They will face the lowest-seeded opponent still alive in the semifinal round on Monday night. Then, the Unrivaled Championship Game will take place on Wednesday.

Boston’s 2025 WNBA season was her third year in a row as a WNBA All-Star Game starter. The former Rookie of the Year has become a perennial fringe MVP candidate and has Defensive Player of the Year potential. She will be in training camp with Team USA’s World Cup qualifying team this March.