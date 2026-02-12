South Carolina women's basketball legend to represent Team USA at World Cup Qualifying

South Carolina women’s basketball alum Aliyah Boston will represent Team USA once again this March. She will compete for a chance to make her first non-qualifying senior national team appearance. After multiple stints with various junior national teams and a 2024 stretch in Olympic qualifying with the senior national team, Boston will be with Team USA for World Cup Qualifiers, USA Basketball announced on Wednesday.

Also on the World Cup Qualifiers roster are Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, Sonia Citron, Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Dearica Hamby, Rhyne Howard, Kiki Iriafen, Kelsey Plum, Angel Reese, and Jackie Young. Breanna Stewart is expected to join the team in training camp ahead of the March event. Fellow Gamecock alum A’ja Wilson is among the players who could also join the team at a later date.

Though the US has already secured a spot in the 2026 World Cup, Team USA will still compete in qualifiers. The red, white, and blue will play five games from March 11 through March 17. America will face off against Senegal, Puerto Rico, Italy, New Zealand, and Spain.

The World Cup will be held from Sept. 4 through Sept. 13. The WNBA will take a break to accommodate so many of its players participating in the event.

For Boston, qualifying will serve as an opportunity to secure a spot on the World Cup roster this fall. Her only previous experience with the senior national team came in 2024 ahead of the Olympic Games. However, she did not make the final roster for the Paris Games.

Boston’s game has grown since then, as she is now a three-time All-Star who finished sixth in MVP voting this season. The former Gamecock has been incredibly durable (she has played in and started every game of her career) and has turned into one of the best two-way post players in the WNBA. In fact, she was the only player in the W to finish the 2025 season ranked in the top 25 in points, rebounds, assists, and blocked shots.