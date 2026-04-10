Former South carolina women's basketball star gets new big-money WNBA contract

This offseason, the WNBA and the league’s players’ association agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement. Because of that, salaries are going up across the league, especially for the top stars. That’s exactly what happened on Friday for former South Carolina women’s basketball star Allisha Gray.

According to a report from ESPN’s Sean Hurd, Gray has agreed to a three-year deal with the Atlanta Dream, allowing her to stick with the team where she played for the previous three seasons. Per Hurd, Gray’s contract is for less than the new “supermax” but will still pay the All-Star more than the max contract level that is available for players going to new teams.

Gray is expected to make well over $1 million per season, though the exact figures of her deal haven’t come to light. She will become one of the first players to earn such a big WNBA payday.

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With an ascension to WNBA stardom since her arrival in Atlanta, Gray has earned All-Star Game nods the past three seasons. She had her best year in 2025, putting up career-high numbers in points (18.4), rebounds (5.3), and assists (3.5). She also shot 45.1% from the field, 38.4% from the 3-point line, and 79.9% from the free throw line.

For her efforts, Gray finished fourth in the WNBA’s MVP voting. She finished third in Most Improved Player voting, despite already being a two-time All-Star. Gray also earned a spot on the All-WNBA first team.

A South Carolina native, Gray began her collegiate career at North Carolina. However, after two years with the Tar Heels, she transferred to the Gamecocks. During her one year in garnet and black, she helped lead USC to its first national championship.