South Carolina women's basketball moves up in this week's AP poll

South Carolina women’s basketball played twice over the last week, as the Gamecocks continued conference play with victories over the Arkansas Razorbacks and Georgia Bulldogs. With the wins, USC moved to 17-1 overall on the season. They hold a perfect 4-0 record in SEC play, though the team’s one loss came in a non-conference matchup against an SEC rival, Texas.

Following the pair of victories, the Associated Press released its top 25 rankings for week 11. With South Carolina handling business again and Texas losing a game, the Gamecocks are now No. 2 in the poll.

Dawn Staley’s team still trails the UConn Huskies, the now unanimous No. 1 team.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball!

You can check out the entire AP top 25 below (overall first-place votes in parentheses):

UConn Huskies (32) South Carolina Gamecocks UCLA Bruins Texas Longhorns Vanderbilt Commodores LSU Tigers Kentucky Wildcats Michigan Wolverines Louisville Cardinals TCU Horned Frogs Iowa Hawkeyes Maryland Terrapins Oklahoma Sooners Ohio State Buckeyes Michigan State Spartans Ole Miss Rebels Texas Tech Red Raiders Baylor Bears Iowa State Cyclones Tennessee Lady Volunteers Alabama Crimson Tide Princeton Tigers Notre Dame Fighting Irish Nebraska Cornhuskers Illinois Fighting Illini

Also receiving votes: West Virginia Mountaineers, Duke Blue Devils, North Carolina Tar Heels, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Washington Huskies, Stanford Cardinal, Utah Utes, Southern Cal Trojans, Rhode Island Rams, Georgia Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks, NC State Wolfpack

Join GamecockCentral now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

South Carolina has not been below seventh in the AP poll at any point since the preseason poll ahead of the 2019-2020 season. The Gamecocks finished that year as the No. 1 team in the country before the Covid-19 pandemic canceled the NCAA Tournament. This season is the only one since the 2018-2019 campaign in which Carolina hasn’t reached No. 1.

The Gamecocks’ current No. 2 spot is first in the SEC. USC is one of nine total Southeastern Conference teams ranked in the top 25.

The 2025-2026 South Carolina women’s basketball schedule includes games against 10 currently ranked opponents.

The Gamecocks have lost to the Texas Longhorns (No. 4), and beaten the Louisville Cardinals (No. 9) and Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 21). USC also has upcoming games on the schedule against the Texas Longhorns (No. 4), Oklahoma Sooners (No. 13), Vanderbilt Commodores (No. 5), Tennessee Lady Volunteers (No. 20), LSU Tigers (No. 6), Ole Miss Rebels (No. 16), and Kentucky Wildcats (No. 7). They have beaten the Georgia Bulldogs in SEC play and knocked off Duke and Southern Cal, teams in the “also receiving votes” portion of the poll.

On3 APP! Get GamecockCentral notifications

The upcoming schedule takes a unique turn, as the Gamecocks will take on one conference foe plus a non-conference opponent. One game will be at home, while the other will be on the road.

On Thursday, January 15th, Carolina will have an opportunity for revenge. Dawn Staley’s team lost to Texas (technically in a non-conference game) on Thanksgiving but will host the Longhorns at Colonial Life Arena at 6:00 p.m. ESPN2 will broadcast this week’s premier matchup, while the ESPN app makes it available via streaming. Texas is No. 4 overall in this week’s NET rankings and No. klsjdf in the AP poll.

Then, on Sunday, January 18th, the Gamecocks will hit the road. South Carolina will travel to Baltimore, Maryland to face off with the Coppin State Eagles, where tip-off has been set for noon. The game will not be on traditional television but will stream on ESPN+. Coppin State is the NET rankings’ No. 297 squad.