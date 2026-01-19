South Carolina women's basketball sits in top two of updated AP poll

South Carolina women’s basketball played twice over the last week, once in SEC play and once in a non-conference game. The Gamecocks won a back-and-forth affair with the Texas Longhorns on Thursday, avenging a non-conference, neutral-site defeat on Thanksgiving. Then, in a deviation from the typical conference schedule, Carolina traveled to Baltimore for a meeting with Coppin State, winning comfortably, 90-48.

Those victories moved USC to 19-1 overall and 5-0 in the Southeastern Conference. When the updated AP top 25 dropped on Monday, South Carolina stayed put at the No. 2 spot in the poll.

Dawn Staley’s team still trails the UConn Huskies, the unanimous No. 1 team.

You can check out the entire AP top 25 below (overall first-place votes in parentheses):

UConn Huskies (30) South Carolina Gamecocks UCLA Bruins Texas Longhorns Vanderbilt Commodores LSU Tigers Michigan Wolverines Louisville Cardinals TCU Horned Frogs Iowa Hawkeyes Kentucky Wildcats Ohio State Buckeyes Michigan State Spartans Baylor Bears Maryland Terrapins Oklahoma Sooners Tennessee Lady Volunteers Ole Miss Rebels Texas Tech Red Raiders Princeton Tigers Duke Blue Devils West Virginia Mountaineers Alabama Crimson Tide Nebraska Cornhuskers Washington Huskies

Also receiving votes: North Carolina Tar Heels, Illinois Fighting Illini, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Georgia Bulldogs, Oklahoma State Cowgirls, Iowa State Cyclones, Rhode Island Rams, Syracuse Orange, NC State Wolfpack, Fairfield Stags, North Dakota State Bison, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Utah Utes

South Carolina has not been below seventh in the AP poll at any point since the preseason poll ahead of the 2019-2020 season. The Gamecocks finished that year as the No. 1 team in the country before the Covid-19 pandemic canceled the NCAA Tournament. This season is the only one since the 2018-2019 campaign in which Carolina hasn’t reached No. 1.

The Gamecocks’ current No. 2 spot is first in the SEC. USC is one of nine total Southeastern Conference teams ranked in the top 25.

The 2025-2026 South Carolina women’s basketball schedule includes games against 11 currently ranked opponents.

The Gamecocks have split two games against the Texas Longhorns (No. 4) and beaten the Duke Blue Devils (No. 21), Louisville Cardinals (No. 8), and Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 23). USC also has upcoming games on the schedule against the Oklahoma Sooners (No. 16), Vanderbilt Commodores (No. 5), Tennessee Lady Volunteers (No. 20), LSU Tigers (No. 6), Ole Miss Rebels (No. 18), and Kentucky Wildcats (No. 11). They have beaten the Georgia Bulldogs in SEC play a team in the “also receiving votes” portion of the poll.

The upcoming schedule will see the Gamecocks return to full-time SEC play. Carolina will stay on the road for another contest before returning home to Colonial Life Arena.

On Thursday, January 22nd, South Carolina will face off with its first of two ranked teams this week, as the Oklahoma Sooners will host the Gamecocks in Norman for a 7:30 p.m. (Eastern) showdown at the Lloyd Noble Center. ESPN will broadcast the big-time matchup, while the ESPN app makes it available via streaming. Oklahoma enters the week ranked 16th.

Then, on Sunday, January 25th, the Gamecocks will be back in Columbia for a tilt with the Vanderbilt Commodores. Ranked No. 5 in the AP poll, Vandy will travel to CLA for a 3:00 p.m. showdown with a perfect record still intact. The contest will also be aired by ESPN and streamed by the ESPN app. The Commodores enter the week as the only SEC team left with an undefeated overall record.