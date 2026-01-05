South Carolina women's basketball remains in top three of updated AP poll as SEC makes up five of top seven

South Carolina women’s basketball played twice over the last week, as the Gamecocks opened conference play with victories over the Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida Gators. With the wins, USC moved to 15-1 overall on the season. They hold a perfect 2-0 record in SEC play, though the team’s one loss came in a non-conference matchup against an SEC rival, Texas.

Following the pair of victories, the Associated Press released its top 25 rankings for week ten. With South Carolina handling business again, the Gamecocks ranked third nationally, just like the last few weeks. Dawn Staley’s team still trails the UConn Huskies and the Texas Longhorns, as they have the past month.

Once again, South Carolina did not receive a first-place vote. UConn remained at No. 1 and now carries 28 first-place votes, while the Texas Longhorns are No. 2. Vic Schaefer’s group also earned four first-place nods. The AP did not release a top 25 the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

You can check out the entire AP top 25 below (overall first-place votes in parentheses):

UConn Huskies (28) Texas Longhorns (4) South Carolina Gamecocks UCLA Bruins Oklahoma Sooners Kentucky Wildcats Vanderbilt Commodores Maryland Terrapins Michigan Wolverines Louisville Cardinals Iowa State Cyclones LSU Tigers TCU Horned Frogs Iowa Hawkeyes Michigan State Spartans Baylor Bears Texas Tech Red Raiders Ole Miss Rebels Ohio State Buckeyes Tennessee Lady Volunteers Southern Cal Trojans North Carolina Tar Heels Washington Huskies Princeton Tigers Nebraska Cornhuskers

Also receiving votes: Illinois Fighting Illini, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Stanford Cardinal, NC State Wolfpack, Alabama Crimson Tide, West Virginia Mountaineers, Georgia Bulldogs, Duke Blue Devils, Oklahoma State Cowgirls

South Carolina has not been below seventh in the AP poll at any point since the preseason poll ahead of the 2019-2020 season. The Gamecocks finished that year as the No. 1 team in the country before the Covid-19 pandemic canceled the NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks’ current No. 3 spot is also second in the SEC, behind Texas. USC is one of eight total Southeastern Conference teams ranked in the top 25.

The 2025-2026 South Carolina women’s basketball schedule includes games against 10 currently ranked opponents.

The Gamecocks have already beaten the Southern Cal Trojans (No. 21), lost to the Texas Longhorns (No. 2), and beaten the Louisville Cardinals (No. 10). USC also has upcoming games on the schedule against the Texas Longhorns (No. 2), Oklahoma Sooners (No. 5), Vanderbilt Commodores (No. 7), Tennessee Lady Volunteers (No. 20), LSU Tigers (No. 12), Ole Miss Rebels (No. 18), and Kentucky Wildcats (No. 6). They will face the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs in SEC play and already beat Duke, teams in the “also receiving votes” portion of the poll. ****

This week, South Carolina will continue the SEC schedule with two contests, one at home and one on the road.

First, on Thursday, January 8th, the Gamecocks will travel to Fayetteville for a matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Tip-off has been set for 7:30 p.m. (Eastern). The game will not be on traditional television but will stream on SEC Network+.

Then, on Sunday, January 11th, South Carolina will return home for a 2:00 p.m. contest against the Georgia Bulldogs. SEC Network will handle the television broadcast, while the ESPN app makes the action available via streaming.