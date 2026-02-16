South Carolina women's basketball staying strong at No. 3 in AP top 25

South Carolina women’s basketball played just once last week, with the Gamecocks coming out on top for the 18th time in a row against the LSU Tigers.

The big victory moved South Carolina’s winning streak to six games and pushed the team’s overall record to 25-2 and the SEC mark to 11-1. When the updated AP top 25 dropped on Monday, South Carolina held strong to the No. 3 spot in the poll.

Dawn Staley’s team still trails the UConn Huskies, the unanimous No. 1 team. They also remain behind the UCLA Bruins at No. 2.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball!

You can check out the entire AP top 25 below (overall first-place votes in parentheses):

UConn Huskies (31) UCLA Bruins South Carolina Gamecocks Texas Longhorns Vanderbilt Commodores Michigan Wolverines LSU Tigers Louisville Cardinals Duke Blue Devils Ohio State Buckeyes Oklahoma Sooners TCU Horned Frogs Iowa Hawkeyes Maryland Terrapins Baylor Bears Kentucky Wildcats Ole Miss Rebels Michigan State Spartans West Virginia Mountaineers Texas Tech Red Raiders Tennessee Lady Volunteers North Carolina Tar Heels Minnesota Golden Gophers Georgia Bulldogs Alabama Crimson Tide

Also receiving votes: Rhode Island Rams, Washington Huskies, Princeton Tigers, Richmond Spiders, Fairfield Stags, North Dakota State Bison, Iowa State Cyclones, Illinois Fighting Illini, Syracuse Orange, and Columbia Lions

Join GamecockCentral now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

South Carolina has not been below seventh in the AP poll at any point since the preseason poll ahead of the 2019-2020 season. The Gamecocks finished that year as the No. 1 team in the country before the Covid-19 pandemic canceled the NCAA Tournament. This season is the only one since the 2018-2019 campaign in which Carolina hasn’t reached No. 1.

The Gamecocks’ current No. 3 spot is first in the SEC, and USC is one of 10 overall Southeastern Conference teams ranked in the top 25.

The 2025-2026 South Carolina women’s basketball schedule includes games against 12 currently ranked opponents.

The Gamecocks have split two games against the Texas Longhorns (No. 4) and beaten the Duke Blue Devils (No. 9), Louisville Cardinals (No. 8), Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 25), Georgia Bulldogs (No. 23) Vanderbilt Commodores (No. 5), Tennessee Lady Volunteers (No. 21), and LSU Tigers (No. 7). Carolina lost to the Oklahoma Sooners (No. 11). USC also has upcoming games on the schedule against the Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 25), Ole Miss Rebels (No. 17,) and Kentucky Wildcats (No. 16).

On3 APP! Get GamecockCentral notifications

South Carolina has two ranked opponents on the schedule this week.

First, on Thursday, February 19th, the Gamecocks will be in Tuscaloosa for a matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide at 8:30 p.m. (Eastern). SEC Network will broadcast the conference showdown, while the ESPN app makes the contest available via streaming. Alabama fell to No. 25 in the rankings this week following a pair of losses.

Then, on Sunday, February 22nd, South Carolina will return home to Colonial Life Arena, as the Ole Miss Rebels will be in town for a noon tip. College GameDay will be in Columbia, with the pregame show starting at 11:00 a.m. ESPN will broadcast GameDay, while either ESPN or ESPN2 will handle the actual basketball. The ESPN app will make both the pregame show and the on-court action available for streaming. Ole Miss is also No. 17 in the new AP top 25.