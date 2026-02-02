South Carolina women's basketball holds tight to top three spot in AP rankings

South Carolina women’s basketball played just once over the last week, and the Gamecocks won in convincing fashion on the road against Auburn.

The 1-0 showing pushed USC’s overall record to 21-2 and 7-1 in the Southeastern Conference. When the updated AP top 25 dropped on Monday, South Carolina stood pat at No. 3.

Dawn Staley’s team still trails the UConn Huskies, the unanimous No. 1 team. They also remain behind the UCLA Bruins at No. 2.

You can check out the entire AP top 25 below (overall first-place votes in parentheses):

UConn Huskies (31) UCLA Bruins South Carolina Gamecocks Texas Longhorns LSU Tigers Louisville Cardinals Vanderbilt Commodores Michigan Wolverines Ohio State Buckeyes Iowa Hawkeyes Oklahoma Sooners Michigan State Spartans Ole Miss Rebels TCU Horned Frogs Baylor Bears Kentucky Wildcats Duke Blue Devils Texas Tech Red Raiders Tennessee Lady Volunteers West Virginia Mountaineers Alabama Crimson Tide Maryland Terrapins Princeton Tigers Washington Huskies North Carolina Tar Heels

Also receiving votes: Georgia Bulldogs, Rhode Island Rams, NC State Wolfpack, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Illinois Fighting Illini, Oklahoma St. Cowgirls, Syracuse Orange, Iowa State Cyclones, Fairfield Stags, Richmond Spiders, Southern Cal Trojans

South Carolina has not been below seventh in the AP poll at any point since the preseason poll ahead of the 2019-2020 season. The Gamecocks finished that year as the No. 1 team in the country before the Covid-19 pandemic canceled the NCAA Tournament. This season is the only one since the 2018-2019 campaign in which Carolina hasn’t reached No. 1.

The Gamecocks’ current No. 3 spot is first in the SEC, and USC is one of nine overall Southeastern Conference teams ranked in the top 25.

The 2025-2026 South Carolina women’s basketball schedule includes games against 11 currently ranked opponents.

The Gamecocks have split two games against the Texas Longhorns (No. 4) and beaten the Duke Blue Devils (No. 17), Louisville Cardinals (No. 6), Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 21), and Vanderbilt Commodores (No. 7). Carolina lost to the Oklahoma Sooners (No. 11). USC also has upcoming games on the schedule against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (No. 19), LSU Tigers (No. 5), Ole Miss Rebels (No. 14), and Kentucky Wildcats (No. 16). USC beat the Georgia Bulldogs and Southern Cal Trojans, too, teams in the “also receiving votes” section of the poll.

Because of a scheduling shift, Dawn Staley and company will take the floor three times before the next AP poll releases. One of those games will be on the road, while the other two represent a return home to Colonial Life Arena. Carolina will play three games in seven days.

First, on Monday, February 2nd, the Gamecocks will be on the road for a matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies. Tip-off has been set for 8:00 p.m. (Eastern). ESPN2 will handle the television broadcast, while the ESPN app makes the game available via streaming.

Then, on Thursday, February 5th, South Carolina and Mississippi State will meet in the Play 4 Kay Game in Columbia. That contest will begin at 6:30 p.m. SEC Network will carry that broadcast, while the ESPN app streams the action.

Rounding out the busy week, USC will host the Tennessee Lady Volunteers on Sunday, February 8th. The SEC rivalry will start at 3:00 p.m. ABC will produce the national television broadcast, while the ESPN app and ESPN+ make it available via streaming. Tennessee enters the week ranked overall and holds a 14-5 (6-1) record.