South Carolina women's basketball still No. 3 in updated AP top 25

South Carolina women’s basketball went 2-0 last week with a road win over Alabama and a home victory over Ole Miss.

The ranked wins moved South Carolina’s winning streak to eight games and pushed the team’s overall record to 27-2 and the SEC mark to 13-1. When the updated AP top 25 dropped on Monday, South Carolina held strong to the No. 3 spot in the poll.

Dawn Staley’s team still trails the UConn Huskies, the unanimous No. 1 team. They also remain behind the UCLA Bruins at No. 2.

You can check out the entire AP top 25 below (overall first-place votes in parentheses):

UConn Huskies (31) UCLA Bruins South Carolina Gamecocks Texas Longhorns Vanderbilt Commodores LSU Tigers Oklahoma Sooners Michigan Wolverines Iowa Hawkeyes Louisville Cardinals TCU Horned Frogs Duke Blue Devils Ohio State Buckeyes Maryland Terrapins Michigan State Spartans Kentucky Wildcats West Virginia Mountaineers Baylor Bears Ole Miss Rebels Texas Tech Red Raiders North Carolina Tar Heels Minnesota Golden Gophers Georgia Bulldogs Alabama Crimson Tide Princeton Tigers

Also receiving votes: Colorado Buffaloes, Fairfield Stags, Tennessee Lady Volunteers, Columbia Lions, Rhode Island Rams, North Dakota State Bison, Virginia Cavaliers, Villanova Wildcats, Southern Cal Trojans, Rice Owls, Iowa State Cyclones, Syracuse Orange, Illinois Fighting Illini, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Washington Huskies, NC State Wolfpack

South Carolina has not been below seventh in the AP poll at any point since the preseason poll ahead of the 2019-2020 season. The Gamecocks finished that year as the No. 1 team in the country before the Covid-19 pandemic canceled the NCAA Tournament. This season is the only one since the 2018-2019 campaign in which Carolina hasn’t reached No. 1.

The Gamecocks’ current No. 3 spot is first in the SEC, and USC is one of nine overall Southeastern Conference teams ranked in the top 25.

The 2025-2026 South Carolina women’s basketball schedule includes 12 games against currently ranked opponents.

The Gamecocks have split two games against the Texas Longhorns (No. 4) and beaten the Duke Blue Devils (No. 12), Louisville Cardinals (No. 10), Alabama Crimson Tide twice (No. 24), Georgia Bulldogs (No. 23), Vanderbilt Commodores (No. 5), LSU Tigers (No. 6), and Ole Miss Rebels (No. 19). Carolina lost to the Oklahoma Sooners (No. 7). USC also has an upcoming game on the schedule against the Kentucky Wildcats (No. 16). The Tennessee Lady Volunteers and Southern Cal Trojans, which represent another pair of USC wins, are in the “also receiving votes” portion of the poll.

South Carolina has its final two regular-season games on the schedule this week.

First, on Thursday, February 26th, the Gamecocks will be at Colonial Life Arena for a home matchup against Missouri. SEC Network will broadcast the conference showdown, while the ESPN app makes the contest available via streaming. The Gamecocks have won four in a row over the Tigers but are undefeated all-time at home in the series.

Then, on Sunday, February 29th, South Carolina will hit the road for a tough matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats. The game will not be on traditional television but will stream on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app. Kentucky is No. 16 in Monday’s AP top 25 update. USC has won the last five over the Wildcats, last losing in the 2021-2022 SEC Tournament final.