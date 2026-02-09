South Carolina women's basketball earns another top-three AP ranking

South Carolina women’s basketball played three times over the last week, earning lopsided victories over Texas A&M, Mississippi State, and Tennessee.

The 3-0 effort pushed USC’s overall record to 24-2 and 10-1 in the Southeastern Conference. When the updated AP top 25 dropped on Monday, South Carolina stood pat at No. 3.

Dawn Staley’s team still trails the UConn Huskies, the unanimous No. 1 team. They also remain behind the UCLA Bruins at No. 2.

You can check out the entire AP top 25 below (overall first-place votes in parentheses):

UConn Huskies (31) UCLA Bruins South Carolina Gamecocks Texas Longhorns Vanderbilt Commodores LSU Tigers Michigan Wolverines Ohio State Buckeyes Louisville Cardinals Oklahoma Sooners Duke Blue Devils Baylor Bears Michigan State Spartans Ole Miss Rebels Iowa Hawkeyes Texas Tech Red Raiders TCU Horned Frogs Kentucky Wildcats West Virginia Mountaineers Maryland Terrapins North Carolina Tar Heels Tennessee Lady Volunteers Alabama Crimson Tide Princeton Tigers Washington Huskies

Also receiving votes: Minnesota Golden Gophers, Rhode Island Rams, Georgia Bulldogs, Iowa State Cyclones, Illinois Fighting Illini, Richmond Spiders, NC State Wolfpack, Fairfield Stags, North Dakota State Bison

South Carolina has not been below seventh in the AP poll at any point since the preseason poll ahead of the 2019-2020 season. The Gamecocks finished that year as the No. 1 team in the country before the Covid-19 pandemic canceled the NCAA Tournament. This season is the only one since the 2018-2019 campaign in which Carolina hasn’t reached No. 1.

The Gamecocks’ current No. 3 spot is first in the SEC, and USC is one of nine overall Southeastern Conference teams ranked in the top 25.

The 2025-2026 South Carolina women’s basketball schedule includes games against 11 currently ranked opponents.

The Gamecocks have split two games against the Texas Longhorns (No. 4) and beaten the Duke Blue Devils (No. 11), Louisville Cardinals (No. 9), Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 23), Vanderbilt Commodores (No. 5), and Tennessee Lady Volunteers (No. 22). Carolina lost to the Oklahoma Sooners (No. 11). USC also has upcoming games on the schedule against the LSU Tigers (No. 6), Ole Miss Rebels (No. 14), and Kentucky Wildcats (No. 18). USC beat the Georgia Bulldogs, too, a team in the “also receiving votes” section of the poll.

South Carolina is on a Bye this week, meaning the Gamecocks will not play until Saturday.

However, when Dawn Staley’s team takes the floor on Saturday, February 14th, it will be in a top-6 matchup against the LSU Tigers. College GameDay will be in Baton Rouge for the rivalry showdown.

Tip-off has been set for 8:30 p.m. (Eastern). ABC will handle the national television broadcast, while the ESPN app and ESPN+ make the contest available via streaming.

South Carolina (24-2, 10-1) has not lost to LSU (22-3, 8-3) since the 2011-2012 season. The Gamecocks are on a 17-game winning streak over the Tigers. Kim Mulkey’s team will enter Saturday’s contest also on a Bye and ranked as the No. 6 team in the AP poll.