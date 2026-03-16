Where South Carolina women's basketball sits in final AP ranking ahead of NCAA Tournament

South Carolina women’s basketball has not played since losing the SEC Tournament finale against the Texas Longhorns. The Gamecocks are 31-3 this season and went 17-2 in SEC play when considering both the regular season and conference tournament.

Though USC didn’t play, several teams with postseason hopes did hit the court this week in their respective conference tournaments.

As a result, the AP Top 25 released one final ranking ahead of the Big Dance. The poll was largely the same as last week’s, and once again, South Carolina slotted in at No. 4.

Heading into the NCAA Tournament, Dawn Staley’s team trails the UConn Huskies at the top. USC still remains behind the UCLA Bruins at No. 2. The SEC Tournament champion Texas Longhorns also understandably remain ahead of the Gamecocks in the No. 3 spot.

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You can check out the entire AP Top 25 below (overall first-place votes in parentheses):

UConn Huskies (28) UCLA Bruins (3) Texas Longhorns South Carolina Gamecocks LSU Tigers Vanderbilt Commodores Iowa Hawkeyes Duke Blue Devils Michigan Wolverines Oklahoma Sooners West Virginia Mountaineers Ohio State Buckeyes Louisville Cardinals TCU Horned Frogs North Carolina Tar Heels Kentucky Wildcats Maryland Terrapins Minnesota Golden Gophers Ole Miss Rebels Michigan State Spartans Baylor Bears Notre Dame Fighting Irish Princeton Tigers Georgia Bulldogs Texas Tech Red Raiders

Also receiving votes: Alabama Crimson Tide, Fairfield Stags, Villanova Wildcats, Colorado Buffaloes, Rhode Island Rams, South Dakota State Jackrabbits, Oregon Ducks, Illinois Fighting Illini, North Dakota State Bison

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South Carolina has not been below seventh in the AP poll at any point since the preseason poll ahead of the 2019-2020 season. The Gamecocks finished that year as the No. 1 team in the country before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the NCAA Tournament. This season is the only one since the 2018-19 campaign in which Carolina hasn’t reached No. 1.

The Gamecocks’ current No. 4 spot is now second in the SEC, and USC is one of eight overall Southeastern Conference teams ranked in the top 25.

The 2025-26 South Carolina women’s basketball regular-season schedule included 10 games against currently ranked opponents. USC then played three more ranked teams in the SEC Tournament. The team’s path through the tournament has not yet been decided, but it seems likely that another ranked opponent or two will pop up.

The Gamecocks went 1-2 in games against the Texas Longhorns (No. 3) and beat the Duke Blue Devils (No. 8), Louisville Cardinals (No. 13), Georgia Bulldogs (No. 23), Vanderbilt Commodores (No. 6), Ole Miss Rebels (No. 19), LSU Tigers (No. 5) twice, and Kentucky Wildcats (No. 16) twice. Carolina also lost to the Oklahoma Sooners (No. 10). The Alabama Crimson Tide represent another pair of USC wins and are in the “also receiving votes” portion of the poll.

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With Selection Sunday having come and gone, South Carolina earned an expected No. 1 seed. The Gamecocks are the fourth overall seed in the tourney and will host the first two rounds in Columbia before (with wins) heading out to Sacramento, California.

First, USC will match up with the winner of a play-in contest between Southern and Samford. The Jaguars and Bulldogs will play on Thursday, and the Gamecocks will take on the winner on Saturday, March 21. That contest will begin at 1:00 p.m. ABC will handle the national television broadcast, while the ESPN app will make the action available via streaming.

If South Carolina wins the 16-versus-1 showdown, they will meet the winner of the 8-9 game, potentially setting up a rivalry rematch. The Clemson Tigers (8-seed) and Southern Cal Trojans (9-seed) will play in Columbia on Saturday, right after Dawn Staley’s team finishes up their first-round game. The second-round matchup will take place on Sunday or Monday.

The Gamecocks took down both Clemson and Southern Cal in back-to-back meetings earlier this season. South Carolina’s Palmetto Series victory over Clemson came in Columbia, 65-37. USC knocked off Southern Cal in a “neutral-site” game in Los Angeles, 69-52.

The Sweet 16 would then provide a matchup against Oklahoma (4-seed), Michigan State (5-seed), Colorado State (12-seed), or Idaho (13-seed). Another win would set up an Elite Eight date, likely with either Iowa (2-seed) or TCU (3-seed).

If they continue winning, Carolina’s Final Four slot would match up with the UConn Huskies’ bracket, with regionals hosted by UCLA and Texas on the other side.