South Carolina women's basketball enters SEC Tournament week ranked No. 3 in AP poll

South Carolina women’s basketball went 2-0 last week with a home bludgeoning of Missouri and a tough road win at Kentucky.

The wins moved South Carolina’s winning streak to ten games and pushed the team’s overall regular season record to 29-2 and the SEC mark to 15-1. The Gamecocks won the Southeastern Conference’s regular season title by two games over Vanderbilt and Texas.

When the updated AP top 25 dropped on Monday, South Carolina held strong to the No. 3 spot in the poll.

Dawn Staley’s team still trails the UConn Huskies, the unanimous No. 1 team. They also remain behind the UCLA Bruins at No. 2.

You can check out the entire AP top 25 below (overall first-place votes in parentheses):

UConn Huskies (31) UCLA Bruins South Carolina Gamecocks Texas Longhorns Vanderbilt Commodores LSU Tigers Oklahoma Sooners Michigan Wolverines Iowa Hawkeyes TCU Horned Frogs Ohio State Buckeyes Louisville Cardinals Duke Blue Devils Maryland Terrapins West Virginia Mountaineers North Carolina Tar Heels Kentucky Wildcats Michigan State Spartans Minnesota Golden Gophers Baylor Bears Texas Tech Red Raiders Georgia Bulldogs Princeton Tigers Ole Miss Rebels Fairfield Stags

Also receiving votes: Alabama Crimson Tide, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Columbia Lions, Villanova Wildcats, Oklahoma State Cowgirls, NC State Wolfpack, Rice Owls, Washington Huskies, Tennessee Lady Volunteers, Rhode Island Rams, Illinois Fighting Illini, Iowa State Cyclones

South Carolina has not been below seventh in the AP poll at any point since the preseason poll ahead of the 2019-2020 season. The Gamecocks finished that year as the No. 1 team in the country before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the NCAA Tournament. This season is the only one since the 2018-19 campaign in which Carolina hasn’t reached No. 1.

The Gamecocks’ current No. 3 spot is first in the SEC, and USC is one of eight overall Southeastern Conference teams ranked in the top 25.

The 2025-26 South Carolina women’s basketball regular-season schedule included 10 games against currently ranked opponents.

The Gamecocks split two games against the Texas Longhorns (No. 4) and beat the Duke Blue Devils (No. 13), Louisville Cardinals (No. 12), Georgia Bulldogs (No. 22), Vanderbilt Commodores (No. 5), LSU Tigers (No. 6), Ole Miss Rebels (No. 24), and Kentucky Wildcats (No. 17). Carolina also lost to the Oklahoma Sooners (No. 7). The Tennessee Lady Volunteers and Alabama Crimson Tide, which represented another trio of USC wins, are in the “also receiving votes” portion of the poll.

South Carolina will not play until Friday, as the Gamecocks earned a double-bye in the SEC Tournament. When they take the court in Greenville, USC will face Arkansas, Kentucky, or Georgia.

That quarterfinal matchup will begin at noon on Friday, March 6th at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. ESPN will televise the matchup, while the ESPN app makes it available via streaming.

If the Gamecocks win, they will play in the semifinals, likely against LSU or Oklahoma. That Saturday, March 7th showdown will begin at 4:30 p.m. ESPN2 will carry the television broadcast, while the ESPN app again streams the action.

Then, the SEC Tournament final will take place on Sunday, March 8th. Vanderbilt and Texas are the two highest seeds on the opposite side of the bracket and, therefore, the most likely teams to advance. ESPN will and the ESPN app will broadcast and stream the 3:00 p.m. title game.