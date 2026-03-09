South Carolina women's basketball falls in AP poll following SEC Tournament defeat

For the first time since the 2021-2022 season, South Carolina women’s basketball did not win the SEC Tournament. The Gamecocks fell on Sunday to the Texas Longhorns in the tournament final. Leading up to that defeat, USC knocked off Kentucky and LSU.

The three games moved South Carolina’s overall record to 32-3 on the season. The 15-1 regular-season conference mark then added a 2-1 postseason record against Southeastern Conference foes.

When the updated AP top 25 dropped on Monday, South Carolina fell one spot to No. 4.

Heading into the NCAA Tournament, Dawn Staley’s team trails the UConn Huskies at the top, though, they are no longer the unanimous No. 1 team. USC still remains behind the UCLA Bruins at No. 2. The SEC Tournament champion Texas Longhorns also understandably leapfrogged the Gamecocks to claim the No. 3 spot.

You can check out the entire AP top 25 below (overall first-place votes in parentheses):

UConn Huskies (28) UCLA Bruins (3) Texas Longhorns South Carolina Gamecocks LSU Tigers Vanderbilt Commodores Iowa Hawkeyes Duke Blue Devils Michigan Wolverines Oklahoma Sooners Ohio State Buckeyes West Virginia Mountaineers Louisville Cardinals TCU Horned Frogs North Carolina Tar Heels Kentucky Wildcats Maryland Terrapins Minnesota Golden Gophers Ole Miss Rebels Michigan State Spartans Baylor Bears Notre Dame Fighting Irish Princeton Tigers Georgia Bulldogs Texas Tech Red Raiders

Also receiving votes: Alabama Crimson Tide, Fairfield Stags, Villanova Wildcats, Colorado Buffaloes, Rhode Island Rams, South Dakota State Jackrabbits, Oregon Ducks, Illinois Fighting Illini, Quinnipiac Bobcats

South Carolina has not been below seventh in the AP poll at any point since the preseason poll ahead of the 2019-2020 season. The Gamecocks finished that year as the No. 1 team in the country before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the NCAA Tournament. This season is the only one since the 2018-19 campaign in which Carolina hasn’t reached No. 1.

The Gamecocks’ current No. 4 spot is now second in the SEC, and USC is one of eight overall Southeastern Conference teams ranked in the top 25.

The 2025-26 South Carolina women’s basketball regular-season schedule included 10 games against currently ranked opponents. USC then played three more ranked teams in the SEC Tournament.

The Gamecocks went 1-2 in games against the Texas Longhorns (No. 3) and beat the Duke Blue Devils (No. 8), Louisville Cardinals (No. 13), Georgia Bulldogs (No. 23), Vanderbilt Commodores (No. 6), Ole Miss Rebels (No. 19), LSU Tigers (No. 5) twice, and Kentucky Wildcats (No. 16) twice. Carolina also lost to the Oklahoma Sooners (No. 10). The Alabama Crimson Tide represent another pair of USC wins and are in the “also receiving votes” portion of the poll.

Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament is upcoming. South Carolina and the rest of the field will learn their places in the Big Dance on Sunday, March 15th at 8:00 p.m. ESPN will broadcast the selection show, while the ESPN app makes it available via streaming.

The NCAA Tournament is set to begin on Wednesday, March 18 with the First Four. Then, first round and second round contests will take place from Friday, March 20 through Monday March 23. South Carolina projects as one of four No. 1 seeds but likely will be the tournament’s fourth overall seed, headlining a Sacramento regional.