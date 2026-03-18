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AP honors trio of South Carolina women's basketball stars with All-American nods

Screenshotby: Kevin Miller47 minutes agokevinmillerGC

On Wednesday, the Associated Press released its All-American teams. A trio of South Carolina women’s basketball stars earned the honors.

Sophomore forward Joyce Edwards made the second team, and senior point guard Raven Johnson picked up a third-team nod. Senior guard Ta’Niya Latson earned honorable mention All-American recognition, too.

You can see the entire AP All-American team lists below.

First Team

Lauren Betts, UCLA Bruins center
Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt Commodores guard
Azzi Fudd, UConn Huskies guard
Madison Booker, Texas Longhorns forward
Sarah Strong, UConn Huskies forward

Second Team

Joyce Edwards, South Carolina Gamecocks forward
Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard
Jaloni Cambridge, Ohio State Buckeyes guard
Audi Crooks, Iowa State Cyclones center
Olivia Miles, TCU Horned Frogs guard

Third Team

Raven Johnson, South Carolina Gamecocks guard
Toby Fournier, Duke Blue Devils forward
Flau’Jae Johnson, LSU Tigers guard
Olivia Olson, Michigan Wolverines forward
Kiki Rice, UCLA Bruins guard

Honorable Mention

Ta’Niya Latson, South Carolina Gamecocks guard
Raegan Beers, Oklahoma Sooners center
Zanai Barnett-Gay, Navy Midshipmen guard
Jazzy Davidson, Southern Cal Trojans guard
Maggie Doogan, Richmond Spiders forward
MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU Tigers guard
Rori Harmon, Texas Longhorns guard
Ava Heiden, Iowa Hawkeyes center
Gianna Kneepkens, UCLA Bruins guard
Avery Koenen, North Dakota State Bison forward
Liv McGill, Florida Gators guard
Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss Rebels forward
Brooklyn Meyer, South Dakota State Jackrabbits forward
Oluchi Okanawa, Maryland Terrapins guard
Khamil Pierre, NC State Wolfpack forward
Marta Suarez, TCU Horned Frogs forward
Clara Strack, Kentucky Wildcats forward
Riley Weiss, Columbia Lions guard
Mikaylah Williams, LSU Tigers guard

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball!

Both Edwards and Johnson have found themselves on multiple All-American teams this spring. Latson previously earned several All-American nods as a junior at Florida State. Last season, Edwards earned Freshman All-American selection. The 2025-2026 season represents Johnson’s first All-American year. Latson has been on at least one All-American or Freshman All-American team all four years of her collegiate career.

With just the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association remaining, Edwards has found herself on every All-American team out there. She has been a second-team selection each time. She is a finalist for the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award and both the Wooden and Naismith National Player of the Year awards.

Johnson has earned third-team or honorable mention honors from several outlets this season. Already the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, the Gamecock captain could win the National Defensive Player of the Year, as well. She is also a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award and the Dawn Staley Award.

Latson is also a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball!