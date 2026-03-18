AP honors trio of South Carolina women's basketball stars with All-American nods

On Wednesday, the Associated Press released its All-American teams. A trio of South Carolina women’s basketball stars earned the honors.

Sophomore forward Joyce Edwards made the second team, and senior point guard Raven Johnson picked up a third-team nod. Senior guard Ta’Niya Latson earned honorable mention All-American recognition, too.

You can see the entire AP All-American team lists below.

First Team

Lauren Betts, UCLA Bruins center

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt Commodores guard

Azzi Fudd, UConn Huskies guard

Madison Booker, Texas Longhorns forward

Sarah Strong, UConn Huskies forward

Second Team

Joyce Edwards, South Carolina Gamecocks forward

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard

Jaloni Cambridge, Ohio State Buckeyes guard

Audi Crooks, Iowa State Cyclones center

Olivia Miles, TCU Horned Frogs guard

Third Team

Raven Johnson, South Carolina Gamecocks guard

Toby Fournier, Duke Blue Devils forward

Flau’Jae Johnson, LSU Tigers guard

Olivia Olson, Michigan Wolverines forward

Kiki Rice, UCLA Bruins guard

Honorable Mention

Ta’Niya Latson, South Carolina Gamecocks guard

Raegan Beers, Oklahoma Sooners center

Zanai Barnett-Gay, Navy Midshipmen guard

Jazzy Davidson, Southern Cal Trojans guard

Maggie Doogan, Richmond Spiders forward

MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU Tigers guard

Rori Harmon, Texas Longhorns guard

Ava Heiden, Iowa Hawkeyes center

Gianna Kneepkens, UCLA Bruins guard

Avery Koenen, North Dakota State Bison forward

Liv McGill, Florida Gators guard

Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss Rebels forward

Brooklyn Meyer, South Dakota State Jackrabbits forward

Oluchi Okanawa, Maryland Terrapins guard

Khamil Pierre, NC State Wolfpack forward

Marta Suarez, TCU Horned Frogs forward

Clara Strack, Kentucky Wildcats forward

Riley Weiss, Columbia Lions guard

Mikaylah Williams, LSU Tigers guard

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Both Edwards and Johnson have found themselves on multiple All-American teams this spring. Latson previously earned several All-American nods as a junior at Florida State. Last season, Edwards earned Freshman All-American selection. The 2025-2026 season represents Johnson’s first All-American year. Latson has been on at least one All-American or Freshman All-American team all four years of her collegiate career.

With just the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association remaining, Edwards has found herself on every All-American team out there. She has been a second-team selection each time. She is a finalist for the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award and both the Wooden and Naismith National Player of the Year awards.

Johnson has earned third-team or honorable mention honors from several outlets this season. Already the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, the Gamecock captain could win the National Defensive Player of the Year, as well. She is also a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award and the Dawn Staley Award.

Latson is also a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award.