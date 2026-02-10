Where AP voters ranked South Carolina women's basketball after another perfect week

On Monday, the updated AP top 25 came out. Following a 3-0 week (the Gamecocks beat Texas A&M, Mississippi State, and Tennessee), South Carolina women’s basketball occupied the No. 3 spot in the rankings behind the UConn Huskies and UCLA Bruins.

South Carolina did not earn a first-place vote because UConn holds the top spot unanimously.

All 31 AP voters placed Dawn Staley’s team in their overall top four. Every ballot that listed South Carolina at No. 3 had UConn at No. 1 and UCLA at No. 2. Though not always at No. 2, UCLA was ahead of USC on all 31 ballots, too. Texas also popped up ahead of Carolina on several ballots.

Though not exactly the same voters as last week, 26 voters ranked South Carolina No. 3. Of the five voters who listed the Gamecocks at No. 4 this week, three listed UCLA at No. 2, while two put Texas just behind UConn. The three No. 4 voters who listed UCLA at No. 2 slotted Texas in at No. 3. The two No. 4 voters who ranked Texas second also ranked UCLA third.

South Carolina was this week’s No. 1 team in the SEC. The Gamecocks were listed as such on 26 ballots. According to five voters, Texas was the highest-rated SEC squad. In total, the Gamecocks picked up 26 No. 1 SEC rankings and five No. 2 SEC rankings.

26 voters listed South Carolina at No. 3, and five slotted the Gamecocks in at No. 4.

Below are the South Carolina rankings from the five total voters who did not rank the Gamecocks at No. 3.

No. 4: Cassandra Negley (Yahoo Sports; Syracuse, New York) Texas, UCLA

No. 4: Emily Adams (Hartford Courant; Hartford, Connecticut) UCLA, Texas

No. 4: Jeff Linder (Cedar Rapids Gazette; Cedar Rapids, Iowa) Texas, UCLA

No. 4: Mitchell Northam (WUNC; Chapel Hill, North Carolina) UCLA, Texas

No. 4: Robert Cessna (Bryan-College Station Eagle; College Station, Texas) UCLA, Texas

In an incredible statistical and voting oddity, 2025-2026 has been the first season since 2018-2019 that South Carolina has not yet made it to No. 1. USC has not been outside the top seven since the preseason poll ahead of the 2019-2020 season.

Because of a Bye, Dawn Staley and company will take the floor just once before next week’s AP poll. The Gamecocks will hit the road for a top-6 matchup against the rival LSU Tigers.

On Saturday, February 14th, South Carolina and LSU will meet in Baton Rouge with College GameDay in town. The pregame show will begin at 8:00 p.m., and the contest will tip at 8:30 p.m. (both times Eastern). ABC will handle the national television broadcast, while the ESPN app and ESPN+ will stream the on-court action.

South Carolina (24-2, 10-1) has not lost to LSU (22-3, 8-3) since the 2011-2012 season. That marks a 17-game winning streak.