Where AP voters ranked South Carolina women’s basketball this week as Gamecocks rose in top 25

On Monday, the updated AP top 25 came out. For the first time since the team’s Thanksgiving loss to Texas, South Carolina women’s basketball holds a top-two spot. Dawn Staley’s team had another undefeated week last week, and the Longhorns lost, paving the way for the Gamecocks to slide up to No. 2 behind the UConn Huskies.

South Carolina did not earn a first-place vote because UConn now holds the top spot unanimously.

All 32 AP voters included Dawn Staley’s team in their overall top four. 10 voters slotted USC at No. 3, with half opting to put Texas at No. 2 and half putting UCLA in the spot behind UConn. Five voters listed the Gamecocks at No. 4 this week. Four of those voters listed Texas 2nd and UCLA 3rd, and one had the inverse on her ballot.

South Carolina was this week’s No. 1 team in the SEC. The Gamecocks were listed as such on 22 of 32 ballots.

17 voters listed South Carolina at No. 2, and 15 had USC at either No. 3 or No. 4.

Below are the South Carolina rankings from the 15 total voters who put the Gamecocks somewhere other than No. 2.

No. 3: Alex Simon (San Francisco Gate; San Francisco, California)

No. 3: Alexa Philippou (ESPN; Bristol, Connecticut)

No. 3: Ben Pickman (The Athletic; New York, New York)

No. 3: Caleb Jarreau (The Daily Times; Maryville, Tennessee)

No. 3: Emily Adams (Hartford Courant; Hartford, Connecticut)

No. 3: Joe Vozzelli (News-Gazette; Champagne, Illinois)

No. 3: Madeline Kenney (NY Post; New York, New York)

No. 3: Meghan McKeown (Big Ten Network; Chicago, Illinois)

No. 3: Mitchell Northam (WUNC; Chapel Hill, North Carolina)

No. 3: Reed Darcey (The Advocate; Baton Rouge, Louisiana)



No. 4: Caroline Makauskas (Lexington Herald-Leader; Lexington, Kentucky)

No. 4: Jeff Linder (Cedar Rapids-Gazette; Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

No. 4: Kelly Gramlich (ACC Network; Charlotte, North Carolina)

No. 4: Percy Allen (Seattle Times; Seattle, Washington)

No. 4: Sam McKewon (Omaha World-Herald; Omaha, Nebraska)

In an incredible statistical and voting oddity, 2025-2026 has been the first season since 2018-2019 that South Carolina has not yet made it to No. 1. USC has not been outside the top seven since the preseason poll ahead of the 2019-2020 season.

The upcoming schedule takes a unique turn, as the Gamecocks will face one conference foe and then a non-conference opponent. One game will be at home, while the other will be on the road.

On Thursday, January 15th, Carolina will have an opportunity for revenge. Dawn Staley’s team lost to Texas (technically in a non-conference game) on Thanksgiving but will host the Longhorns at Colonial Life Arena at 6:00 p.m. ESPN2 will broadcast this week’s premier matchup, while the ESPN app makes it available via streaming.

Then, on Sunday, January 18th, the Gamecocks will hit the road. South Carolina will travel to Baltimore, Maryland to face off with the Coppin State Eagles, where tip-off has been set for noon. The game will not be on traditional television but will stream on ESPN+.