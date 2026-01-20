Where AP voters ranked South Carolina women's basketball in this week's top 25

On Monday, the updated AP top 25 came out. For the second week in a row, South Carolina women’s basketball occupied the No. 2 spot in the rankings behind the UConn Huskies. In their last week of action, the Gamecocks avenged their only loss of the season with a 68-65 win over the Texas Longhorns. Then, USC routed Coppin State on the road in a reprieve from the SEC schedule.

South Carolina did not earn a first-place vote because UConn holds the top spot unanimously.

All 30 AP voters (two normal voters were not included this week) placed Dawn Staley’s team in their overall top three. 25 voters slotted USC at No. 2, with all of them putting Geno Auriemma’s UConn squad ahead. Five voters listed the Gamecocks at No. 3 this week. For each of the No. 3 votes, the UCLA Bruins picked up a No. 2 ranking.

South Carolina was this week’s No. 1 team in the SEC. The Gamecocks were listed as such on every ballot.

Below are the South Carolina rankings from the five total voters who put the Gamecocks somewhere other than No. 2.

No. 3: Emily Adams (Hartford Courant; Hartford, Connecticut)

No. 3: Meghan McKeown (Big Ten Network; Chicago, Illinois)

No. 3: Kelly Gramlich (ACC Network; Charlotte, North Carolina)

No. 3: Percy Allen (Seattle Times; Seattle, Washington)

No. 3: Sam McKewon (Omaha World-Herald; Omaha, Nebraska)

In an incredible statistical and voting oddity, 2025-2026 has been the first season since 2018-2019 that South Carolina has not yet made it to No. 1. USC has not been outside the top seven since the preseason poll ahead of the 2019-2020 season.

The upcoming schedule will see South Carolina do battle with a pair of ranked squads in the next seven days. One game will come on the road, while the other represents a return home to Colonial Life Arena.

On Thursday, January 22nd, South Carolina will face off with its first of two ranked teams this week, as the Oklahoma Sooners will host the Gamecocks in Norman for a 7:30 p.m. (Eastern) showdown at the Lloyd Noble Center. ESPN will broadcast the big-time matchup, while the ESPN app makes it available via streaming. Oklahoma enters the week ranked 16th.

Then, on Sunday, January 25th, the Gamecocks will be back in Columbia for a tilt with the Vanderbilt Commodores. Ranked No. 5 in the AP poll, Vandy will travel to CLA for a 3:00 p.m. showdown with a perfect record still intact. The contest will also be aired by ESPN and streamed by the ESPN app. The Commodores enter the week as the only SEC team left with an undefeated overall record.