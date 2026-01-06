Where the AP voters ranked South Carolina women's basketball this week

On Monday, the AP top 25 came out, the first update to the poll since before Christmas. Once again, the Gamecocks sat in the No. 3 overall spot in the rankings. USC has been No. 2 or No. 3 since the preseason. A last-second loss to Texas in the Players Era Championship caused the team’s one-spot drop over a month ago.

South Carolina, again, did not earn a first-place vote.

All 32 AP voters included Dawn Staley’s team in their top four. None of them included USC in the top two. Every voter had both UConn and Texas ahead of South Carolina. 11 voters slotted UCLA ahead of USC, as well. South Carolina was this week’s clear No. 2 team in the SEC, and the Gamecocks were listed as such on every ballot.

21 voters listed South Carolina at No. 3, and all of them kept the Gamecocks behind UConn and Texas.

With that, 11 voters listed the Gamecocks at No. 4. Texas and UConn occupied the top two spots on those top 25s, and all of the third-place votes ahead of South Carolina went to UCLA.

Below are the South Carolina rankings from the 11 total voters who put the Gamecocks somewhere other than No. 3.

No. 4: Ben Pickman (The Athletic; New York, New York)

No. 4: Caroline Makauskas (Lexington Herald-Leader; Lexington, Kentucky)

No. 4: Emily Adams (Hartford Courant; Hartford, Connecticut)

No. 4: Jeff Linder (Cedar Rapids-Gazette; Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

No. 4: Joe Vozzelli (News-Gazette; Champagne, Illinois)

No. 4: Kelly Gramlich (ACC Network; Charlotte, North Carolina)

No. 4: Meghan McKeown (Big Ten Network; Chicago, Illinois)

No. 4: Mitchell Northam (WUNC; Chapel Hill, North Carolina)

No. 4: Percy Allen (Seattle Times; Seattle, Washington)

No. 4: Robert Cessna (Bryan-College Station Eagle; College Station, Texas)

No. 4: Sam McKewon (Omaha World-Herald; Omaha, Nebraska)

In an incredible statistical and voting oddity, 2025-2026 has been the first season since 2018-2019 that South Carolina has not yet made it to No. 1.

This week, South Carolina will play two more times in conference, once on the road and then once at home.

First, on Thursday, January 8th, the Gamecocks will travel to Fayetteville for a matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Tip-off has been set for 7:30 p.m. (Eastern). The game will not be on traditional television but will stream on SEC Network+.

Then, on Sunday, January 11th, South Carolina will return home for a 2:00 p.m. contest against the Georgia Bulldogs. SEC Network will handle the television broadcast, while the ESPN app makes the action available via streaming. UGA is in the “also receiving votes” portion of this week’s AP poll.