Where AP voters ranked South Carolina women's basketball in this week's top 25

Following up a top-10 win over LSU last weekend, South Carolina women’s basketball beat two more ranked opponents this past Thursday and Sunday. A road victory over Alabama led to a home runout of Ole Miss. Then, on Monday, the updated AP top 25 came out. The Gamecocks held to the No. 3 spot in the rankings behind the UConn Huskies and UCLA Bruins.

In an incredible statistical and voting oddity, 2025-26 has been the first season since 2018-19 that South Carolina has not yet made it to AP No. 1. USC has not been outside the top seven since the preseason poll ahead of the 2019-2020 season.

South Carolina did not earn a first-place vote this week because UConn holds the top spot unanimously.

In fact, for the second week in a row, the three top spots were all unanimous. UConn was first on all 31 ballots, UCLA was second on all 31 ballots, and, of course, South Carolina was third on all 31 ballots.

Frankly, barring a loss from any of the top three, these rankings might not change until after conference tournaments.

South Carolina (SEC), UCLA (Big Ten), and UConn (Big East) all have already clinched the regular-season championships in their respective conferences. The Gamecocks, Bruins, and Huskies will also be the No. 1 seeds in each league’s conference tournaments.

Every NCAA Tournament bracketology projection includes the trio as March Madness’ top three No. 1 seeds. As things stand, UConn is the No. 1 overall team, meaning that, assuming higher-seeded teams win, South Carolina and UCLA could meet in the Final Four with a chance to play UConn in the title game on the line. Vanderbilt and Texas have picked up the most predictions as the Big Dance’s fourth No. 1 seed.

South Carolina has two ranked opponents on the schedule for the regular-season’s final week.

First, on Thursday, Feb. 26, the Gamecocks will be at Colonial Life Arena for a home matchup against Missouri. SEC Network will broadcast the conference showdown, while the ESPN app makes the contest available via streaming. The Gamecocks have won four in a row over the Tigers but are undefeated all-time at home in the series.

Then, on Sunday, Feb. 29, South Carolina will hit the road for a tough matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats. The game will not be on traditional television but will stream on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app. Kentucky is No. 16 in Monday’s AP top 25 update. USC has won the last five over the Wildcats, last losing in the 2021-22 SEC Tournament final.