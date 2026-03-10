Where AP voters ranked South Carolina women's basketball after SEC Tournament loss

On Monday, the Associated Press released its final top 25 update before the NCAA Tournament. Following a loss to the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Tournament final (and wins over the Kentucky Wildcats and LSU Tigers earlier in the tournament), South Carolina women’s basketball fell one spot to No. 4.

South Carolina currently trails UConn, UCLA, and Texas in the updated AP ranking. After about a month of being the unanimous top dogs, the Huskies held just 28 first-place votes this week. Thanks to a strong Big Ten Tournament championship run, UCLA now owns the other three.

All 31 AP voters placed Dawn Staley’s team in their overall top four. UConn and UCLA were ahead of South Carolina on all 31 ballots. On 30 of those 31 ballots, Texas was also ahead of USC.

South Carolina was this week’s No. 2 team in the SEC. The Gamecocks were listed as such on 30 of the ballots. According to those 30 voters, Texas was the highest-rated SEC squad. In total, the Gamecocks picked up just one No. 1 SEC ranking.

30 voters listed South Carolina at No. 4, but just one had the Gamecocks slotting in at No. 3.

Below are the voter details behind that ballot.

No. 3: Marisa Ingemi (San Francisco Chronicle; San Francisco, California)

Ingemi, who has drawn criticism for strange ballots earlier this season, ranked Texas sixth, behind both South Carolina and Vanderbilt in the Southeastern Conference.

Despite winning the SEC’s regular season title by two games over Texas and Vanderbilt (and three games over LSU), the Gamecocks lost their first SEC Tournament game since the 2021-2022 season. However, that year, Carolina wound up winning the national championship.

In an incredible statistical and voting oddity, 2025-2026 has been the first season since 2018-2019 that South Carolina has not yet made it to No. 1. USC has not been outside the top seven since the preseason poll ahead of the 2019-2020 season.

Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament is upcoming. South Carolina and the rest of the field will learn their places in the Big Dance on Sunday, March 15th at 8:00 p.m. ESPN will broadcast the selection show, while the ESPN app makes it available via streaming.

The NCAA Tournament is set to begin on Wednesday, March 18 with the First Four play-in games. Then, first round and second round contests will take place from Friday, March 20 through Monday, March 23.

South Carolina projects as one of four No. 1 seeds but likely will be the tournament’s fourth overall seed, headlining a Sacramento, California regional.