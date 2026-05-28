South Carolina women's basketball: Are the Gamecocks the betting favorites to win the national championship?

South Carolina is among the favorites to win the national championship almost every year, and the Gamecocks’ April roster moves boosted their odds. Was it enough for the Vegas oddsmakers to make South Carolina this year’s favorites?

The first set of odds for the 2026-27 season was released immediately following the 2026 championship game, where UCLA beat South Carolina for the Bruins’ first national championship.

UConn, which was soundly beaten by South Carolina in the semifinals, was the favorite according to BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel. South Carolina and Southern Cal had the second and third best odds according to BetMGM and Caesars, but FanDuel switched the order.

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Those odds came just as the transfer portal opened, before rosters got reshaped. Specifically, they came out before South Carolina added Texas guard Jordan Lee and third-ranked freshman Oliviyah Edwards, and got Ashlyn Watkins back after a season off.

For many pundits, those moves were enough to declare South Carolina the favorite to win next year’s championship. But the Las Vegas oddmakers weren’t convinced.

UConn’s odds got worse according to all three, but the Huskies are still the favorites. South Carolina’s odds got better, but only Fan Duel made the Huskies and Gamecocks co-favorites.

Originally, BetMGM had UConn +175 and South Carolina +400, but closed that to UConn +225 and South Carolina +300. Third-place Southern Cal stayed at +400.

The movement was similar for Caesars. UConn started at +180 and dropped to +230. South Carolina began at +400 and rose to +260.

The biggest movement was from FanDuel. UConn was originally +185 but dropped to +250. South Carolina jumped from +470 to +250. Southern Cal dropped from +440 to +450, a small dip that nonetheless dropped the Trojans from the second-best odds to the third-best.

Texas remains the other Final Four favorite for all three sportsbooks.

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Early April

BetMGM

UConn +175

South Carolina +400

Southern Cal +450

Michigan +550

Texas +650

Vanderbilt +900

LSU +1000

Caesars Sportsbook

UConn +180

South Carolina +400

Southern Cal +425

Texas +750

LSU +1300

FanDuel

UConn +185

Southern Cal +440

South Carolina +470

Texas +750

Michigan +1300

LSU +1500

Memorial Day Week

BetMGM

UConn +225

South Carolina +300

Southern Cal +450

Texas +900

Michigan +1400

LSU +1600

Vanderbilt +2000

Caesars Sportsbook

UConn +230

South Carolina +260

Southern Cal +425

Texas +850

LSU +1400

FanDuel

UConn +250

South Carolina +250

Southern Cal +450

Texas +950

Michigan +1500

LSU +1500