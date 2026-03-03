South Carolina women's basketball FAMs lead nation in attendance and TV viewership

South Carolina women’s basketball doesn’t have fans. Instead, Dawn Staley’s program has “FAMs.” Short for “family,” the FAMs are the dedicated Gamecock supporters who have become the top group in the country.

While players and coaches in garnet and black have long lauded the efforts of the FAMs, there is evidence to support the claim that the USC Faithful really are the best in the sport.

Most notably, South Carolina led all women’s college basketball programs in attendance and in television viewership.

For attendance, the Gamecocks led the country for the 12th year in a row. With two NCAA Tournament games in Columbia remaining, Carolina has averaged just under 16,000 butts in seats per game. No other team has drawn an average of 15,000 fans this season. With over 250,000 total fans coming through the turnstiles, USC is one of two schools to bring in more than 200,000.

According to television viewership data from the Nielsen Ratings, South Carolina also drew the most eyeballs, too. The biggest verified numbers came when the Gamecocks took on the LSU Tigers. With an average of 1.7 million viewers (even on Valentine’s Day) and a peak well over two million, the contest paced women’s basketball this year. USC’s game against Tennessee (1.4 million average) was next, and the not-yet-released total from the matchup with Ole Miss is expected to compare favorably, as well.

This week, South Carolina women’s basketball fans will get to show their support in a different—although still close by—venue. The Gamecocks will be in Greenville for the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

South Carolina will not play until Friday, as the Gamecocks earned a double-bye in the SEC Tournament. When they take the court in Greenville, USC will face Arkansas, Kentucky, or Georgia.

That quarterfinal matchup will begin at noon on Friday, March 6th at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. ESPN will televise the matchup, while the ESPN app makes it available via streaming.

If the Gamecocks win, they will play in the semifinals, likely against LSU or Oklahoma. That Saturday, March 7th showdown will begin at 4:30 p.m. ESPN2 will carry the television broadcast, while the ESPN app again streams the action.

Then, the SEC Tournament final will take place on Sunday, March 8th. Vanderbilt and Texas are the two highest seeds on the opposite side of the bracket and, therefore, the most likely teams to advance. ESPN will and the ESPN app will broadcast and stream the 3:00 p.m. title game.

NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday will follow on March 15th.