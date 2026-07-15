South Carolina women's basketball: Ayla McDowell named to Brazil's preliminary roster

South Carolina sophomore guard Ayla McDowell has been named to the preliminary roster for Brazil’s South American Qualifier team.

McDowell is one of 20 players named to the preliminary roster. The 20 players will be narrowed down to 12 before the tournament begins.

Although McDowell was born in the United States, she competes internationally for Brazil. Her mother was born in Brazil, making her eligible to compete there.

Previously, McDowell has competed in the 2024 U18 AmeriCup, the 2025 U19 World Cup, and the 2025 AmeriCup. At the 2025 AmeriCup, she was a member of the senior national team and played alongside former Gamecock Kamilla Cardoso. Due to her WNBA commitments, Cardoso is not part of the player pool for the Qualifier.

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Chris Wellbaum and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on the Women’s Basketball forum.

McDowell averaged 14.8 points and 7.7 rebounds at the U18 AmeriCup and was named to the All-Star Five (future teammate Joyce Edwards was the MVP). At the U19 World Cup, she averaged 16.8 points and 4.5 rebounds. As one of the youngest players on the team, McDowell only averaged 2.3 points and 1.5 rebounds at the AmeriCup.

Dates for a training camp have not been announced.

The South American Qualifier is for seven countries in South America that have not qualified for the 2027 AmeriCup Tournament. The top four finishers qualify for the 2027 AmeriCup, which is the qualifying tournament for the 2028 Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.

The group draw for the South American Qualifier was held on July 14. Brazil, Chile, and Venezuela are in Group B. Group A consists of Colombia, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Argentina. The tournament runs from August 3-9 in Zarate, Argentina.

The schedule for the South American Qualifier will be announced later.

McDowell is not the only Gamecock participating with her national team this summer.

Fellow sophomore Agot Makeer was part of the Canadian senior national team camp from June 20-28 in Montreal. Canada will have another training camp in late July and play an exhibition against UCLA on July 22. Canada has not announced which players will participate in that camp.

Junior Joyce Edwards played for the USA Basketball 3X3 senior national team this summer. She played in two tournaments in May, and then won a gold medal at the 3X3 World Cup in June.