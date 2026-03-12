South Carolina women's basketball: Bench production was a silver lining in the loss to Texas

At first glance, there wasn’t much good that could be taken from South Carolina’s 78-61 SEC Tournament championship game loss to Texas. But there are actually some fairly significant silver linings that can be found.

To begin with, Texas didn’t discover any previously unknown weakness in South Carolina. The Gamecocks lost because of known issues with rebounding, fatigue, and questionable depth.

Inconsistent rebounding has been an issue all season. That doesn’t make it easier to fix before the NCAA Tournament, but at least it isn’t something new they have to work on.

Fatigue shouldn’t be a problem in the NCAA Tournament. The SEC Title game was the third game in three days, and South Carolina was coming off an emotionally charged game against LSU. There won’t be another game that taxing in the Big Dance (except perhaps a rematch), and the tournament schedule of two games in three days and then five days off is far less demanding.

The Gamecocks’ questionable depth, or perhaps, formerly questionable depth, is the biggest silver lining of all. Fatigue alone didn’t lose to Texas, but it was probably the biggest reason that South Carolina could never mount a significant run.

South Carolina played three starters at least 35 minutes, and a fourth played 32 minutes against LSU. Dawn Staley didn’t trust any of her reserves enough to play them heavy minutes. Even Maddy “Mouse” McDaniel, who has been reliable most of the season, only played 16 minutes.

With the starters exhausted, Staley had no choice but to give the reserves a longer look, and she liked what she saw.

“You try to find something good out of it,” Staley said. “Ali, great. Gotti, great. She’s doing a lot better. Mouse, great. And Maryam’s been playing great. We need a lot more depth. We need more, probably, blows for sour starters, and we see we can get that from some of the things that happened here this weekend.”

McDaniel played 24 minutes and tied her career-high with 10 points. She was one of just two Gamecocks who scored in double figures. McDaniel also had three assists, a steal, and no turnovers.

“The way the game started wasn’t in our favor,” McDaniel said. “So going out there, I was just trying to turn the page and get us going in some way.”

McDaniel played 16 minutes against LSU, but sometimes it can be hard to find playing time for her when Raven Johnson and Ta’Niya Latson are hot. That’s what happened on Saturday, but now Staley might not hesitate to find more minutes for McDaniel, perhaps to give Johnson some on-court rest by moving her off the ball.

Makeer played 22 minutes and scored nine points. She also had two rebounds, an assist, and a steal, and played well defensively. It was the most Makeer had scored in a game in exactly two months, and easily her most effective game since she missed two weeks due to an injury she sustained against Auburn on January 29.

“Gotti was good. I think our bench really … our depth got stronger. We’re not going to be put in a situation to win three in a row. You’ve got to play two in three days. That’s probably enough for us to make a run,” Staley said. “If we have to do it again, I think we’ll be better prepared.”

Senior Maryam Dauda had been one of the primary bench players, but she only played two minutes against Texas. She saw the younger players make progress.

“I feel like we had some really good players today that stepped up for us,” Dauda said. “Ali stepped up and she had a great game. Gotti stepped up and she had a great game. We’re going to need them when we get to the NCAA Tournament.”

Staley said that something “ignited” in Alicia Tournebize, who did not play against LSU. Against Texas, she scored six points and grabbed a career-high seven rebounds. She also had two blocks that looked clean but were called for questionable fouls.

“I told our team I thought we got stronger if we could get Ali to play the way she did. She played inspired. Not playing yesterday makes her think about the things she needs to do to play. If she can give us that, if she can give us that, she’s got seven rebounds on a great rebounding team like Texas. She held her own defensively. So it was pretty good and promising to know that,” Staley said. “We needed scoring. We know Ali can score the basketball. I thought she did a pretty good job. I think we should probably have gotten her the ball a little bit more in the block and let her go to work. But we made a step forward in our journey to win a National Championship. Somebody like her will add to the depth that we need to make this run.”

Tournebize understood her role. Asked if she tried to provide a spark after the slow start, Tournebize, whose primary language is French, said she didn’t know what it meant to “provide a spark.” Then she described it perfectly.

“I tried to come in and do my best, run, get some rebounds, and do what I do to help the team in those moments when it’s a little bit down,” she said. “Because I didn’t play yesterday, I was a little bit fresher than the five (starters). I just tried to do my best and help because we needed it.”

When it comes to the NCAA Tournament, there is at least one American basketball idiom that Tournebize already knows by heart.

“It’s win or go home,” she said. “So work very hard to not lose any more.”