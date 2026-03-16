South Carolina women's basketball: Bracket Reveal Rapid Reaction

The brackets are set, and the 68 teams know their opponents and destinations. Here’s what stood out from the bracket reveal.

– The NCAA has a sense of humor. Every year, we hear how the selection committee has too many other considerations to worry about juicy matchups. Brackets like this are why nobody believes them.

South Carolina will play either Clemson or Southern Cal in the second round. It will be a rematch from earlier in the season, either between in-state rivals or the unofficial third game in the “Real SC” series.

South Carolina Gamecocks react to the Selection Show (Photo by Katie Dugan/GamecockCentral)

Iowa and South Carolina, which produced the most-watched championship game ever, could meet in the Elite Eight. Kenny Brooks’ current team, Kentucky, plays his former team, James Madison, in the first round. Former UConn assistant Shea Ralph and Vanderbilt are in UConn’s region.

– I’m writing this before the committee chair has spoken to the media, so Amanda Braun may address this later. A lot of the funny matchups that I mention involved putting a team within driving distance. The NCAA has been preparing for a shortage of charter flights this week, and maybe this is a way of trying to ease the pain.

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– South Carolina’s bracket doesn’t look too hard. #4 Oklahoma handed South Carolina its only regular-season conference loss, but revenge is a strong motivator.

I’m not sold on the Big Ten outside of UCLA, so getting #2 Iowa, #5 Michigan State, and #6 Washington in South Carolina’s region looks manageable. #3 TCU hasn’t looked elite for the past couple of months, and with everything going through Olivia Miles, Raven Johnson should be able to disrupt the Horned Frogs.

Quick hits:I was surprised the committee actually seeded Tennessee as a 10, not because the Lady Vols deserve to be higher, but because they are always overseeded. … UCLA had the best resume of any team, by far, and got the toughest region. … Times are still TBD, but dates are official. South Carolina plays on the second day of each round. … Baylor falling to a six seed and Texas Tech falling to a seven seed is surprising.

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