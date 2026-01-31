Where ESPN projects South Carolina women's basketball in latest bracketology

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley has her team at 21-2 overall and 7-1 in SEC play. The Gamecocks have made five consecutive Final Fours, and if things continue going well, that number could soon become six. USC’s strong resume could result in yet another one-seed (which would be their sixth in a row, as well), making the path ahead as advantageous as possible.

In fact, when ESPN’s Charlie Creme updated his NCAA Tournament bracketology on Friday, the projection listed South Carolina as one of the four No. 1 seeds, specifically as the top contender in the Sacramento Region. The Gamecocks join the UConn Huskies, UCLA Bruins, and Texas Longhorns as Creme’s top four. UConn, as expected, was the overall No. 1 seed.

According to Creme’s current prediction, Carolina could match up with the 16-seed winner of the Alabama A&M-Maryland Eastern Shore play-in contest. The other matchup in the Columbia-hosted rounds would be between Notre Dame (9-seed) and Minnesota (8-seed).

The rest of the Sacramento bracket includes teams like LSU (2-seed), Iowa (3-seed), Maryland (4-seed), Ole Miss (5-seed), North Carolina (6-seed), Nebraska (7-seed), Villanova (10-seed), San Diego State (11-seed), Miami (OH) (12-seed), Quinnipiac (13-seed), Louisiana Tech (14-seed), and Western Illinois (15-seed).

South Carolina’s 2025-2026 regular season schedule includes 17 games against Creme’s Big Dance participants. So far, the Gamecocks have an 8-2 record in 10 opportunities against those teams.

Next up, USC will take on a non-tournament squad (Texas A&M) before beginning a stretch of five straight against postseason teams (Mississippi State, Tennessee, LSU, Alabama, and Ole Miss).

The Gamecocks will take on the Aggies on the road in College Station. That contest is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. (Eastern) on Monday, February 2nd. ESPN2 will carry the television broadcast, while the ESPN app makes the conference matchup available via streaming.