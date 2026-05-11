South Carolina women's basketball: Bree Hall signs developmental contract with Indiana

Make it a lucky 13 for the Gamecocks. Bree Hall signed a developmental contract with the Indiana Fever, making her the 13th former South Carolina player in the WNBA this season.

Hall played in the Athletes Unlimited league in the offseason, but was not invited to a WNBA training camp. Now she returns to where her WNBA career first started.

Rosters had to be cut to 12 players on May 7, and then teams began filling out their developmental pool. Developmental players are a new feature this season, part of the new CBA. In addition to the mandatory 12 players on the roster, each team may carry two developmental players.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

The developmental players receive a weekly stipend of $750 and can be activated for up to 12 games. They receive $6,136 per game. Development players must have three years or fewer of experience, or 4-5 seasons with minutes restrictions.

Indiana now has four former Gamecocks on its roster. Joining Hall are Aliyah Boston, Ty Harris, and Raven Johnson. South Carolina’s 13 former players in the WNBA are a program record and second most of any college.

When Hall was first drafted, she wore number 23 in the preseason, her college number. But she had to wear 21 with Golden State, and then 3 when she came back to Indiana. Now, 3 is worn by Raven Johnson, who had to give up her college number of 25, and Hall is back in 23.

Hall bounced around the league last season. She was originally a second-round pick, 20th overall, by Indiana. She played in one preseason game, scoring nine points against the Brazilian national team. Indiana waived her the next day. Hall went on to have two stints with Golden State.

Her first stint with the Valkyries was from June 18-30, when Golden State needed a replacement for players who were playing in the EuroBasket tournament. Hall appeared in two of a possible five games for Golden State, including a chance to play in front of Dawn Staley in her final game before being waived.

Hall scored three points in her debut, including a runner that was her first career basket. She was scoreless with a rebound in her second game.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Golden State signed Hall to a seven-day hardship contract on August 27 following a rash of injuries. Once the injured players were healthy, Golden State had to waive Hall on September 1.

Hall was available for two games during that stint, appearing in one. She played five minutes but had no stats against Washington.

Hall ended the season back where she started, joining Indiana on another hardship contract. She was on the roster for Indiana’s playoff run, where they took eventual champion Las Vegas to seven games.

Hall appeared in four playoff games, all in garbage time, and scored six points. In total, she appeared in eight games last season and scored nine points.