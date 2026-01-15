Four South Carolina women's basketball products land new professional opportunity

Though the WNBA season is months away (pending a new collective bargaining agreement), women’s professional basketball is rocking and rolling even in the winter. Unrivaled began last week, and former South Carolina stars Aliyah Boston and Allisha Gray are playing in the 3-on-3 league. On Thursday, another short-term winter pro league, Athletes Unlimited, announced its full roster. Four former Gamecocks will take part in the unique league.

According to the announcement, guards Zia Cooke and Te-Hina Paopao, wing Bree Hall, and post player Alaina Coates will be in Nashville for the one-of-a-kind basketball experience.

At this point, teams are unknown, as AU squads change every week. In AU, the league’s top player is not given an MVP award. No team wins a title, either. Instead, the championship is awarded to an individual. Because the teams change each week, a player’s individual statistics and their team’s performance combine to give each player “leaderboard points.” The player with the most leaderboard points at the end of the season is the individual champion.

In the 2024 season, former Gamecock Allisha Gray was the champion, Tiffany Mitchell was Newcomer of the Year, and Laeticia Amihere made the all-defensive team.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball!

Cooke has played with Athletes Unlimited previously, but Paopao, Coates, and Hall will be making their AU debuts next month. The AU season begins on February 1st and will run through March 1st.

All four of the former Gamecocks won national championships while at South Carolina. Hall was part of two title-winning squads.

Following their USC careers, Coates (2017) and Cooke (2023) were first-round WNBA Draft selections. Paopao and Hall were both second-rounders in 2025.

As of the end of the 2025 WNBA campaign, Hall, Cooke, and Paopao all were with WNBA organizations. Paopao is still on a multi-year deal with the Atlanta Dream. Hall and Cooke each finished the year with a rest-of-season contract, Hall with the Indiana Fever and Cooke with the Seattle Storm. Coates most recently played in the W with the Las Vegas Aces in 2023.