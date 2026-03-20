How celebrities think South Carolina women's basketball's March Madness journey will go

On Saturday, South Carolina women’s basketball will open their 2025-2026 NCAA Tournament run. The Gamecocks will take on the Southern Jaguars at 1 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.

With March Madness fully underway, millions of brackets have been filled out. The Gamecocks are one of the top selections to make the Final Four and challenge for another national championship.

Sports analysts and reporters have made their predictions known (you can read GamecockCentral’s Chris Wellbaum’s story on what women’s basketball voices think about this year’s tournament here). Even some celebrities have also gotten their picks in for the Big Dance.

Below is a group of celebrities’ prognostications for South Carolina this March (and April).

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Some other figures in the basketball world have thought highly of the Gamecocks, too. Both Sports Illustrated’s Michael Rosenberg and former NBA star and ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson picked Dawn Staley’s team to win it all. NBA All-Star Tyrese Maxey also did.

On their Post Moves podcast, USC legend Aliyah Boston and Tennessee Lady Vol icon Candace Parker collectively submitted one bracket. Though Boston protested greatly (she wanted to pick South Carolina, naturally), they settled on the UCLA Bruins beating the Gamecocks in the title game thanks to Parker’s win in rock, paper, scissors. For what it’s worth, Parker wanted to bounce Carolina in the Elite Eight against TCU.

Late-night comedian Jimmy Fallon and former president Barack Obama are among the many who have picked South Carolina to lose in the Final Four to UConn. Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles has the Gamecocks losing in the championship game to UCLA, her alma mater. Fellow Olympian Brittany Bowe picked UConn to take down USC in the semifinal.

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In total, according to data from NCAA.com, South Carolina women’s basketball has pulled in between 10% and 13% of the total championship picks. Nearly 90% of brackets have included the Gamecocks in the Final Four.

If another Final Four is in the cards, it would represent the program’s sixth in a row. The Gamecocks already hold the longest active Final Four streak in the country and would extend it with a trip to Phoenix. USC also was the clear No. 1 seed heading into the tournament before the Covid-19 pandemic canceled the postseason at the end of the 2019-2020 campaign.

South Carolina and Southern will play in the round of 64 at 1 p.m. on Saturday. ABC will handle the national television broadcast, while the ESPN app and ESPN+ will make the action available via streaming. The winner will then take on the winner of Clemson and Southern Cal in the round of 32.