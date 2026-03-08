South Carolina women's basketball chases game-long double-digit deficit against Texas in SEC Championship loss

The chase was on from the start. After winning the opening tipoff, Texas took a quick 2-0 lead over South Carolina in Sunday’s SEC Championship. One minute later, it was 6-0. Roughly 40 seconds after that, it as 10-0.

Less than four minutes into Sunday’s SEC Championship game against Texas, the Gamecocks were chasing a 14-0 deficit. At the first break, South Carolina had five turnovers, one shot attempt, and a mountain to climb out of.

“I mean, they came out and they hit us first. We didn’t come out with the energy that we needed to,” senior guard Ta’Niya Latson said.

South Carolina opened Sunday’s loss looking deeply exhausted. After a grueling semifinal against rival LSU, it did not come as a surprise.

“When you think about it, maybe there’s a little fatigue,” head coach Dawn Staley said. “We’ve had depth when we got to this point, played our starters some heavy minutes.”

However, it wasn’t an excuse for the Gamecocks.

“We got to be tough no matter [what],” Latson said. “Nobody cares who we played yesterday or the day before that, we had to suck it up.”

Latson said they tried to fight it one possession at a time. Heading into the final media timeout of the day, the Gamecocks were still looking up at a 14-point deficit. Every time the Gamecocks tried to cut it to single-digits, Texas would open it right back up.

South Carolina came out of the timeout with two technical free throws forthcoming. It was a long shot, but the Gamecocks had an opportunity.

Agot Makeer stood at the free-throw line to take the technical shots. The first one went up and clanked off the front of the rim. She settled in for the second.

The ball clanked off the back rim.

While the Gamecocks got possession back after, Joyce Edwards threw it to Texas on the inbound. It had just been that kind of day for Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks.

“Every time that we would try to make a run, we had just mental lapses. Like, uncharacteristic turnovers,” Staley said.

Following the final buzzer, the Gamecocks took a 17-point loss to Selection Sunday.

Latson believes Sunday’s loss is the worst South Carolina has played all season. She hopes the loss makes her and her team stronger.

Johnson hopes the loss works as growth for the team. She noted that following the Gamecocks SEC Championship loss in 2022, the Gamecocks went on to win their second national title.

“We can just worry about the championship now. The six games between a national championship,” Johnson said. “We’ll take this loss on the chin, and, maybe we need this loss, you know?”

Sophomore forward Joyce Edward shared a similar mindset to her point guard while at the podium.

“It just happens,” Edwards said. “We have other goals in mind. National Championship. This isn’t the end all be all, so we’re just moving forward.”