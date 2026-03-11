South Carolina women's basketball: Checking on preseason predictions

In October, I made 10 predictions about how the season would play out. Let’s check in on how those predictions are doing.

Obviously, some of the predictions are still pending. But we’ll still see how likely they are to be true.

If you want to read the original story, including my rationale for each prediction, click HERE.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

1. South Carolina wins the SEC

Correct

Correct and with room to spare. South Carolina won by two full games. South Carolina’s grip on the SEC practically defies explanation.

2. Ta’Niya Latson wins SEC Player of the Year

Wrong

Credit to Latson for reading the room. She understood that for the Gamecocks to be their best, Joyce Edwards is Batman, and Latson is Robin. Latson’s scoring was down by 10 points this season, but it was her most efficient season and her best defensively. There’s a decent argument to be made that Latson was better this season than when she led the nation in scoring last season.

3. LSU breaks its losing streak against South Carolina

Wrong

LSU put up a fight. Twice. The game at the SEC Tournament was probably the best game of the season, and the Valentine’s Day game in Baton Rouge might be the runner-up. But in both cases, LSU made mistakes in the final minutes and South Carolina didn’t. One or two plays decide the game in this rivalry.

4. Ta’Niya Latson becomes the first Gamecock since A’ja Wilson to average 20 points

No, but Pending

Again, it’s because of Joyce Edwards. Latson willingly ceded the primary scoring responsibility to Edwards, who is averaging 19.6 points. Edwards averaged over 20 points for most of the season, and could still reach that mark.

5. South Carolina extends its Final Four streak

Pending

Odds: I still think South Carolina makes the Final Four. The SEC title game loss to Texas was discouraging, but there is a substantial gap between the top four teams, which includes the Gamecocks, and everybody else. I just don’t see an upset before they get to Phoenix.

6. The Gamecocks split in Vegas

Correct

I didn’t do any gambling while in Las Vegas. After getting this right, maybe I should have tried my luck.

7. Agot Makeer becomes a fan favorite

Wrong

Makeer dealt with two injuries that cost her significant playing time and hampered her development. She still looks like a future star, but even without the injuries, it was Alicia Tournebize who became the fan favorite. The midseason enrollee made her debut against Texas and has a penchant for crowd-pleasing plays and, truth be told, some adorable reactions. She became this season’s fan favorite.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

8. Maddy McDaniel averages more points than Raven Johnson

Wrong

Technically, Mouse could average 50 points per game in the tournament and overtake Johnson, but that isn’t very likely. An early-season injury and suspension delayed McDaniel’s development. Johnson has taken a huge senior leap, hitting over 40% from three and averaging 10.3 points per game. McDaniel has had a good season, but I didn’t expect Raven to make this huge leap.

9. Raven Johnson finishes fourth in career assists

Pending

Odds: Not looking good. Johnson currently sits in fourth place on South Carolina’s career list with 594 career assists. Mindy Ballou is in third with 595 assists. Johnson will probably get another assist. She needs 21 assists to tie Cristina Ciocan for second place. Johnson is averaging 5.4 assists per game this season, so at that rate, she should tie or pass Ciocan in the Elite Eight.

10. Joyce Edwards makes first-team All-SEC, and somebody makes second-team

Correct, and how

I didn’t expect all five starters to make All-SEC, but maybe I should have. The reason I hedged was that I couldn’t decide who among Raven Johnson, Tessa Johnson, and Madina Okot would make the second team. Turns out they all did, along with Latson, who I thought would be first team. This season, South Carolina became just the second team in SEC history with five players on the All-SEC teams.