South Carolina women's basketball: Chloe Kitts and Joyce Edwards sign NIL deals with Nike

South Carolina forwards Chloe Kitts and Joyce Edwards have signed NIL deals with Nike’s Blue Ribbon Elite program. The announcement came Wednesday morning, coinciding with Nike taking over as South Carolina’s apparel provider.

Kitts and Edwards join Gamecocks football players LaNorris Sellers, Nyck Harbor, and Dylan Stewart as South Carolina’s first five members of the program. Sellers, Harbor, and Stewart revealed they had signed with Nike in mid-June.

Kitts and Edwards are both All-Americans, the only two currently on South Carolina’s roster. Kitts was an honorable mention All-American in 2025, when she was also the SEC Tournament MVP and NCAA Birmingham Regional MVP. She missed last season with a torn ACL.

“I’m excited to be one of South Carolina’s first Nike Blue Ribbon Elite athletes,” Kitts said in a statement. “Being part of Gamecock Women’s Basketball has given me a platform to create amazing partnerships, and this is another chance to partner with the best. Nike is an iconic brand that is globally known for making the best basketball footwear and apparel, and I can’t wait to get to see what we can do together.”

What’s next for South Carolina? Chris Wellbaum and GamecockCentral subscribers are discussing it now on the Women’s Basketball forum.

Edwards was an honorable mention All-American as a freshman in 2025, and a second-team All-American last year as a sophomore. She also set the program’s single-season scoring record last year.

“It is great being connected to a brand I feel aligns with who I am, and I align with who they are,” said Edwards in a release. “Everyone knows Nike and the mindset of ‘Just Do It’ really means something to me. It is the mindset you need to have, especially when you are competing at this level.”

The Nike Blue Ribbon Elite program includes about 80 college athletes across the country who represent football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball, gymnastics, volleyball, and track. The goal is “reimagining the NIL space by providing leading student-athletes and universities an unmatched level of collaboration that prioritizes the future of sport and individual identity.”

The program is only available to athletes at Nike schools. It is supposed to help student-athletes build their personal brands through NIL initiatives, social media campaigns, appearances, and other marketing opportunities associated with Nike.

Nike promotes the Blue Ribbon Elite program as a complete program that empowers athletes to help shape the future of Nike. South Carolina and Nike released a statement on Wednesday morning that described the program.

“Nike’s commitment to listening to the voices of its NIL student-athletes takes shape in individual, personalized support, both in their performance and training and in their most important moments away from the game. From product and styling to support with media and content, Nike leverages the full weight of the brand to provide a best-in-class partnership to student-athletes across its NIL roster – giving them tools for long-term success across sport, business and culture.”

“The opportunity for our student-athletes to leverage Nike’s Blue Ribbon Elite Program is an incredible benefit,” said South Carolina athletics director Jeremiah Donati in the same statement. “NIL has created meaningful opportunities for our student-athletes to build and grow their personal brands, and we look forward to partnering with Nike to expand those opportunities and help position our student-athletes for success both during and beyond their time at South Carolina.”

Freshman Jerzy Robinson also has an endorsement deal with Nike. She signed when she was a 16-year-old junior in high school.

Robinson wore specially designed player edition A’Ones at the McDonald’s All-American Game ahead of the Final Four in Phoenix. About a month later, Nike brought Robinson to Columbia to help launch the A’Twos. It isn’t clear if she will also be part of the Blue Ribbon Elite program.

Another freshman, Oliviyah Edwards, signed an NIL deal with adidas last year.